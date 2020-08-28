Dear Editor,
Abortion is health care. It’s simple: everyone—whether they live in Fairfax County, Virginia or abroad—deserves access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, including access to safe, legal abortion.
On Wednesday, July 29, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky introduced the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act, making accessible reproductive health care for all one step closer to reality. This is a huge step forward in the fight for global reproductive health and rights!
This bill will repeal the harmful Helms Amendment — which for nearly 50 years has denied people around the world the dignity and safety of comprehensive reproductive health care by putting safe, legal abortion out of reach overseas. For too long, Helms has disproportionately threatened the lives of Black and Brown people and been used to control the lives of some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.
We cannot afford to have the Helms Amendment around for another 50 years. Virginians, I urge you to join the fight and stand up for people around the world by voting for #Fight4HER candidates in November who can help turn this bill into law. The time to take action is now.
To check your registration status, register to vote, and/or apply for an absentee ballot, visit the Fairfax County Government website.
Jessica Bice
Herndon, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.