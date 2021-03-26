After sitting on the bench for much of 2020 due to the pandemic, The Golden Girls 40 and over women’s softball league is ready to take the field once again.
According to their website the Golden Girls softball organization has been in existence since 1989 and has grown to over 170 members. The league also holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating senior women’s softball league in the world. The teams that comprise this league play in Northern Virginia twice a week normally on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The point of the league is to have fun so they’re not particularly worried about skill level and age, but there is special training and coaching for those ladies who wish to join. The tournament teams are divided up into five-year increments, right now there are 50+, 55+, 70+, and 75+ teams that travel in and out of the state.
The Golden Girls are an organization similar to Northern Virginia Senior Softball organization which is co-ed and open to women who are 40+ and men who are 50+. They typically play double header games on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
But as with other sports leagues that have managed to continue play the ladies are going to have to adhere to standards based on the protocols set by the Center for Disease Control.
The guidelines which can be found on the league’s website outline the parameters such as not coming in sick, disinfecting equipment, wearing masks, and keeping six feet apart per social distancing. These requirements have become common fare in sports in these pandemic times, but recently Gov. Ralph Northam has eased up the protocols on social distancing allowing for only three feet in some cases.
The league is also asking for their players to keep up with personal hygiene such as washing hands, using sanitizer, and covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing. The league does play during the spring so allergies do tend to flare up around this time.
There’s also been a moratorium put on post-game celebrations such as high-fiving, hugging, and shaking hands.
The league is currently in the process signing up new members which will include filling out an application and a membership fee. Members who signed up in 2020 will have their fees rolled over to this season so there’s no charge for this season.
Registration can be done on the league’s website at GoldenGirls.org
