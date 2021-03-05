Dear Editor,
In 1940 when the British Royal Air Force (RAF) was fighting the air war in the skies over England, Winston Churchill, the Prime Minster at the time made the following statement referring to the RAF pilots:
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few”
This quote most certainly applies today to the heroic men and women who are working incredible hours in the deadly Covid 19 environment caring for the sick and dying.
May the coming of the vaccines protect them and lighten their heavy burden
Gerry Kirwin
Burke, Va.
