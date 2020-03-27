At 76, Rev. Elethia was about to be homeless. Recently retired from her work at a church in upstate New York, Elethia had come to northern Virginia at a friend’s invitation to live, for free, in her Annandale home in exchange for helping out in her office.
That situation eventually soured and Elethia, who liked the area and the community she’d built, began looking for alternative places to live. “I didn’t realize when I moved here that I was moving to one of the most expensive counties in America,” said Elethia.
With a graduate degree in ministry, Elethia had worked in pastoral, counseling and professional jobs throughout her career. Her savings, however, were wiped out in the 2008 recession. Much of what remained then went to medical bills for back surgeries. By the time she had moved to her friend’s house in Fairfax County, Elethia was living on her monthly social security check. When she moved out of her friend’s house, she quickly learned that this monthly fixed income was far from enough to cover rent in the region. She began subletting rooms in people’s homes, but “there was a lot of turnaround.” A roommate got sick. Another had an adult child return to live with them. “I moved six times in eight years and was running out of resources,” said Elethia, who bounced around Herndon, Alexandria, Leesburg and back again.
Several months into her sixth sublet, the owner decided to sell. He gave Elethia and her roommate a 30-day notice to vacate. Elethia reached out to friends, but they had no leads on rooms. Days crept by. She called county services numbers and was provided “lists of apartments that they called ‘affordable,’ but that weren’t at all affordable to me on my income.” More days crept by. She made inquiries about voucher programs and public housing assistance but “the lists were closed and no new names were being accepted for consideration,” she was informed. The move deadline loomed closer and closer. Panic attacks began.
“This was the most frightening process I had ever experienced. There were times when I was just frozen in place, catatonic,” reflected Elethia. “I was running out of options and didn’t know what next steps to take. I was terrified to the core that within a few days, I might be sleeping out on a bench on the street – something I knew I wouldn’t be able to survive physically or emotionally. I can’t tell you how horrifying it was, and how humiliating.” Elethia admits that in a fit of panic, she even contemplated taking her own life rather than face life on the streets.
Embarrassed but desperate, she summoned the courage to reach out and ask for help – from her state senator, from the Board of Supervisors, and from the Fairfax Community Action Advisory Board. She was put in touch with Cornerstones, a nonprofit that provides shelter, affordable housing, food and other human services to vulnerable communities in Fairfax County. Cornerstones was able to quickly place her in one of its affordable housing units in Reston. That was three years ago. Today, at age 79, Elethia says “life is fabulous.” She’s active on her apartment building’s board, facilitates “circles” at her church to help people feel seen and heard, and recently joined a community advocacy group called Herndon-Reston Indivisible.
Elethia is one of the many individuals whose lives have been changed by Cornerstones. The organization operates a 70-bed emergency shelter in Reston and 106 apartment and townhouse properties across Fairfax County providing affordable and supportive long-term housing. These range from 1-bedroom apartments for individuals to family-friendly 4-bedroom townhouses, many of which have been renovated and upgraded thanks to a collaboration with HomeAid Northern Virginia (HANV), a Chantilly-based nonprofit that renovates shelter and supportive housing facilities via the donated expertise, labor and resources of local homebuilders and construction subcontractors. HANV enables organizations such as Cornerstones to focus their budgets and resources on supportive programs and services that get people back on their feet, rather than construction expenses.
“Many make their way to Cornerstones after years of living in and out of shelters. Some have experienced generational poverty, which can lead to trauma or mental illness. Their home with Cornerstones is often their first experience of long-term stability,” said Kristyn Burr, executive director and CEO of HANV. “When we undertake a renovation project with Cornerstones, we do it with the understanding that the goal of the home is to provide a safe environment for healing and to serve as a pathway for self-sustainability.”
HANV has upgraded fifteen townhomes for Cornerstones and has another renovation currently in progress in Herndon. HANV has also recently started doing “turnover projects” for Cornerstones – updating units with new paint and flooring in between occupants, ensuring that the home is a clean, fresh and dignified space to feel proud of when new residents move in.
Rebuilding buildings. Rebuilding lives. Supporting and housing the vulnerable. “In my spiritual tradition, I call this ministry,” says Elethia.
“Cornerstones not only gave me a place to call home, but it gave me back to myself. I’d lost myself in the years of moving again and again, as my life and my stability were not in my hands, but instead were in the hands of the people who owned the room I was sleeping in. Then, I lost myself in the fear and turmoil of being so close to homelessness,” says Elethia, reflecting back on the emotional trauma. “Once I had a home that was my own, I had myself again.”
BUILDING COLLABORATIVE SOLUTIONS TO HOMELESSNESS:
HomeAid Northern Virginia brings together disparate groups – local homeless shelters/ transitional housing providers with the local homebuilder business community – to build/renovate homeless shelters and supportive housing facilities. These collaborative partnerships enable homebuilders to do what they do best (build!) and service providers to do what they do best (provide supportive programs and wrap-around services!). This series shines a light on the individuals and organizations that benefit from these collaborative solutions to homelessness in Northern Virginia.
