The 2019 Arts Awards
Fairfax County will celebrate excellence in arts and give tribute to arts visionaries at the 2019 Arts Awards on Friday, Oct. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fairview Park Marriott. This year's awardees have increased access and created opportunities to expose art to audiences in Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. Bikki Stricker, a potter that specializes in crystalline glazes, designed the awards for honorees: Fairfax County Board of Supervisor Chairman Sharon Bulova, Margaret and Shashi Gupta, artist Foon Sham, NextStop Theatre Company and philanthropist Stephen Roberts. The event is a fundraiser for the arts and is open to the public, but tickets are required.
True stories of seven women
"Seven" is the theatrical experience telling the true stories of seven women who have fought to create lasting change in their communities. Seven acclaimed playwrights collaborated to weave together the struggles and triumph of these inspiring women who hail from Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia and Cambodia. Each story shares the threats and obstacles faced in their quest to improve the lives of girls and women in their home country. Some content may not be suitable for young audience members. Tickets are required for the Oct. 18, 8 p.m. showing at the George Mason University’s (GMU) Center for the Arts.
“Star Wars” red carpet at the Washington West Film Festival
Anthony Daniels will headline the opening night of the 2019 Washington West Film Festival, set to take place on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Reston, Virginia. The actor and writer – best known for portraying C-3PO in all of the Star Wars episodic films – will participate in an hour-long In Conversation Q&A event, followed by an exclusive screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
"Washington West has built a national and international reputation among film festivals, not only for the quality of our programs and special events but especially our unyielding passion that 'story can change the world,'" said festival founder and President, Brad Russell.
The Washington West Film Festival is a non-profit organization that celebrates the transformative power of film. This year's showcase features selected shorts, documentaries and fictional films that highlight a variety of perspectives. The Festival runs October 24 – 28. Check wwfilmfest.com for a complete screening schedule.
Arts highlights for October
The Virginia Opera opens its 45th season with “Tosca” at the GMU’s Center for the Arts on Oct. 12, 8 p.m. and Oct. 13, 2 p.m. Aspiring actors in grades 4 through 12 can hone their skills in Traveling Players movement classes starting Oct. 13 through December 15; registration is required. Amadeus Concerts presents Washington Symphonic Brass at St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean on Oct. 13, 4 p.m. The Bluegrass Barn Concert Series presents a concert by Nothin’ Fancy at Frying Pan Park on Oct. 13 and Colebrook Road on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia presents Judy Wengrovitz – “A Retrospective” from Oct. 16 through Dec. 2. Enjoy Chinese circus arts with Cirquie Mei at GMU’s Center for the Arts on Oct. 19, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.