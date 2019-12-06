As the year comes to a close, ARTSFAIRFAX wants to express how fortunate it is to be part of the Fairfax County community. We are thankful for your support for the arts, for how you integrate art into your daily lives and for the countless individuals who work to create and support the arts for all.
Art changes us and the way we interact with a place. We are grateful that as our community continues to grow, our elected leaders, those retiring and the newly elected, continue to embrace our community’s diversity and support the connection that art brings us.
Art allows us to think, reflect, and celebrate the past, people and personal sacrifices and envision the future. We are gratefully awaiting the opening of the National Museum of the United States Army and the cultural experience it will bring our community.
We are thankful that art engages our youth and presents a safe place for them to explore new ideas and to express themselves, whether on the stage or in the audience through performances by organizations such as Traveling Players, Acting For Young People or Mount Vernon Community Children’s Theatre.
ARTSFAIRFAX is grateful that Fairfax County is home to more than 230 arts organizations, like 1st Stage Theatre, Creative Cauldron, NextStop Theatre, and countless artists connecting and engaging audiences of all ages. Make experiencing art part of your new year.
Make it a cabaret holiday
Creative Cauldron is back with their Holiday Cabaret series. Enjoy the songs from artists Chris Urquiaga, Nora Palka, Kara Tameika Watkins, Stephen Gregory Smith and many more. Visit creativecauldron.org for show dates and times.
Take the kids
Make a connection with the youth in your home by visiting one of your local theatres. NextStop Theatre is presenting Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” through December 22 and Creative Cauldron is presenting “Madeline’s Christmas” through December 23. Get in the holiday spirit with seasonal and holiday favorites and a visit from Santa with the Main Street Community Band “Home for the Holidays” at Lanier Middle School on December 15 at 4 p.m. Encore Theatrical Arts Project presents “Finding Santa” December 13 – 15 and December 20 -22 at the Richard J. Ernst Theatre, Annandale.
December Events
December rings in the holiday season in Fairfax. Some highlights include:
● The Vienna Choral Society’s “Sounds of the Seasons” on December 14 at Providence Presbyterian Church, Fairfax at 7:30 p.m.
● Voce Chamber Singers present “The Stars Looked Down” on December 14 at 8 p.m. and December 15 at 4 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Comforter, Vienna.
● The Northern Virginia Chorale presents “Gloria” at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Fairfax, on December 14 at 7:30 p.m.
● The Symphonic Chorus, Master Singers and the Concert Choir of the Fairfax Choral Society present “Bach Cantata 140 and Traditional Carols” at St. Luke Catholic Church, McLean on December 15 at 4 p.m.
● The Center for the Arts at George Mason University December calendar is filled with events all month, including the Vienna Boys Choir, American Festival Pops Orchestra and the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra. Check artsfairfax.org for more information.
