Helen Hayes nominations announced
Four local theatres are receiving Helen Hayes Awards for their 2019 artistic work. This year, 18 nominations went to 1st Stage ( second overall in nominations) followed by Creative Cauldron, which won nine, The Hub Theatre, which won three and Next Stop Theatre Company, which won one nomination. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 18, 2020.
ARTSFAIRFAX places professional artists in FCPS
ARTSFAIRFAX’s Artist Residency Program places professional teaching artists in art classrooms and in after-school programs to help students connect their art experience and craft to history, language arts, environmental science and math; this is achieved through unique and innovative learning experiences.
In February, Katherine Zukeri will pilot an after-school residency at Lake Braddock Secondary School. Zukeri, a program director for Born 2 Dance Studio’s urban styles program and an adjunct professor at George Mason University School of Dance, will present a “Hip-Hop Time Machine” residency exploring history through choreography. During March, Rocky Run Middle School students will explore science, math and language arts with Shona D’Cruze, a Vienna Arts Society member and owner of Blue Hyacinth Mosaics. Creating sea creature sculptures and a mosaic, D’Cruze’s residency explores ocean pollution and its impact on the survival of ocean species.
Traveling Players lands in Tysons
One of 25 model summer schools in the arts, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, Traveling Players Ensemble begins operations in a new studio at Tysons Corner Center this month. Traveling Players provides a unique opportunity for student actors to mature through professional-quality theatre integrated with outdoor experiences. The new space allows Traveling Players to work with more students year-round: taking acting classes, auditioning, rehearsing and performing. Visit travelingplayers.org for the summer camp schedule and audition opportunities.
WORK-SMART: Free marketing workshops for artists
ARTSFAIRFAX kicks off a series of marketing workshops for the business side of the arts. Angela Inzerill and James Lawson launch the first session — discussing marketing planning, budgeting and securing a return on investment.
Registration is open for the first workshop, hosted by Pella MidAtlantic Windows & Doors of Tysons Corner in Vienna from 12 to 2 p.m. on March 6. Themes throughout the series include: marketing foundations, audience development & community engagement, branding and digital marketing and tools of the trade. The series is free and open to the public, but registration is required at artsfairfax.org.
February event highlights
The arts are celebrating Black History Month with performances for everyone’s interest. 1st Stage explores race in the 1950s boxing world with the regional premiere of “The Royale” through February 23; it is coproduced with Olney Theatre Center. Creative Cauldron’s play “Crowns” engages audience members through March 8 with the life of a Brooklyn teen who goes to live with her grandmother in South Carolina.
Other art highlights include:
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the unveiling of the LOVEworks sign at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
- Mount Vernon Community Children’s Theatre presents “Sherlock Holmes” from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23 at Heritage Presbyterian Church in Alexandria.
- On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia presents the ReelAbilities Film Festival: Northern Virginia, which is dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of the lives, stories and artistic expressions of people with disabilities.
- Experience the visual arts at Mason with the “Off the Wall” festival on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m.
- The Main Street Community Band presents “Postcards” on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at Lanier Middle School in Fairfax.
For more local events, visit artsfairfax.org.
