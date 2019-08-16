Leadership transforms a community, and thanks to both private and public leaders’ forethought and dedication to the arts, Fairfax County residents and visitors are benefiting. With over 230 arts organizations and many more artists who make Fairfax County their home, our community is experiencing a growing arts scene.
ARTSFAIRFAX presents Two Jinx Hazel Awards
The arts are celebrated annually each year through the ARTSFAIRFAX Arts Awards. This year, three individuals will receive the coveted Jinx Hazel Award for their contribution to the arts and cultural life in Fairfax County. The 2019 honorees, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bulova and Shaskiant and Margaret Gupta, will be honored for their work in changing the landscape of our community through arts leadership.
Additional honorees will be announced by ARTSFAIRFAX in the coming weeks. The public is invited to celebrate this year's honorees at the 2019 Arts Awards on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Fairview Park Marriott Hotel from 12-2 p.m. Tickets are available at artsfairfax.org.
Arts education for everyone
Chairman Bulova and the Guptas are part of a cultural change in northern Virginia. The arts transform lives and can provide life-changing opportunities for our youth.
ARTSFAIRFAX welcomes the community to learn how to engage our young learners with the “Think Like an Artist: Creativity in the Classroom” arts education panel on Saturday, Sep. 14 at the Reston Community Center. The panel engages teachers, arts educators, artists and the entire community in a discussion on how the arts can be used to develop students' critical thinking and collaboration skills. Panelists, Dr. Kimberly Sheridan, Associate Professor of Education Psychology at George Mason University and Julie Carmean, Museum Educator and Coordinator of Professional Development at the National Gallery of the Arts, will guide participants in learning how to ignite excitement through teaching artist programs in their classrooms. The panel will be moderated by Tara Taylor, K-12 Theatre and Dance Educational Specialist for Fairfax County Public Schools.
"The arts education panel, by design, is for the whole community. We want individuals, parents, teachers, administrators and business leaders to start thinking and talking about how professional artists can engage students in every curriculum, not just art class," said Danielle Stoebe, ARTSFAIRFAX, Arts Education Program Manager.
The panel is open to the general public, but registration is required. For more information, visit artsfairfax.org.
Artist Residency featured in three senior centers
ARTSFAIRFAX's Artist Residency program is partnering with Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services to present a unique and customized arts engagement class for participants. Professional artists work in tandem with participants to offer more in-depth, creative aging opportunities for Fairfax County's 50+ community. The Sully Senior Center features Kofi Dennis’ immersion in “African Drumming Fanfare” from Aug. 12 through Sep. 30. In the South County Senior Center, participants explore “Creating Connections in Clay” with Suzy Scollon, Aug. 14 through Sep. 5. Artist Janet Stormes guides her class in “Exploring Movement and Dance” at the Lincolnia Senior Center, Aug. 13 through Sep. 11. Lewinsville Senior Center participants “Get Creative With Improv” with Heidi Fortune Picker, Aug. 14 through Oct. 30. Senior Center membership is required to participate in the Artist Residency program. For exact times and dates, visit https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/neighborhood-community-services.
