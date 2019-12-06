This year's “Christmas Revels” show not only features three charismatic guest artists presenting Arab, Japanese and Jewish traditions — Karim Nagi, Shizumi Shigeto Manale, and Mark Novak — but the chorus also includes seven Fairfax County residents (plus many more throughout NOVA), according to Washington Revels Marketing & Development Director Ross Wixon.
Washington Revels will present the 37th annual production of “The Christmas Revels” in eight performances from December 7 to 15 at George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium in downtown Washington, D.C.
“The Christmas Revels: Celestial Fools,” is a winter fable that illustrates the influence of Middle Eastern and Asian cultures on Europe prior to the Renaissance. Last staged in 1999, the remount updates the production for a new millennium.
It will transport audiences to a rustic European village nestled somewhere in the mists of time. As the winter days grow short, three wandering performers arrive from far-off lands, weaving music, dances, and stories from their cultures into an enchanting and dramatic tale of the Winter Solstice. But when the sun finally sets on the longest night — and darkness seems to stretch on without end — these “Celestial Fools” embark on a journey into the heavens to reclaim the light and restore its warmth to the world.
But why are they described as “fools”? Fairfax Times asked Roberta Gasbarre, Washington Revels Artistic Director.
"Throughout the ages, the role of the fool has opened doors in people's hearts and minds to the deeper wisdom contained in humorous anecdotes and trickster tales, and, like the character of the fool in Shakespeare's “King Lear,” even spoken truth to the powerful,” answered Gasbarre. “In this year's “Christmas Revels,” we're celebrating the philosopher fools of many cultures, including the esteemed Nasrudin Hodja, a few of whose famous tales appear in our show, Joha, trickster and sage revered in both the Jewish and Muslim traditions, and with the movement and gesture of master artist Shizumi Shigeto Manale, referencing the comic style of Japanese Kyōgen performance, where common folk often carry a deep wisdom. In our story, a wandering band of players, who call themselves the Sun, Moon, and Stars, visit this small village at the Winter Solstice and bring enlightenment in the form of music, dance, culture and humor. And through the artistry of our three guest performers, Karim Nagi (Arabic drumming & dance), Mark Novak (Jewish song)and Shizumi Shigeto Manale (Japanese dance & theater), Revels audiences experience for themselves the timeless wisdom of the fool."
The guest artists are joined by renowned klezmer and world music instrumentalists Seth Kibel (clarinet & flute), Vladimir Fridman (guitar), and Bob Abbott (string bass), who will enliven this exuberant blend of music, dance, and stories from across the centuries and around the globe. Washington Revels’ cast of over 100, ages 9-90, knits the production together, living out the experience of the villagers as they welcome the three “Fools” with boisterous songs and dances from many cultures.
Washington Revels invites everyone to join the 10,000 theater-goers who come each year to celebrate with seasonal traditions like a mad-cap “Twelve Days of Christmas,” the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah, and a round for peace sung in Arabic and Hebrew, along with timeless Revels favorites: rousing carol sing-alongs and dancing in the aisles with the audience, children’s singing games, the iconic poem “The Shortest Day” and the glorious tones of the Washington Revels Brass.
Combining elements of a fully staged holiday play, a choral concert with sing-alongs, and centuries-old winter traditions, “The Christmas Revels” offers a trademark blend of professional entertainment and community engagement that reminds performers and audiences alike of the importance — and the joy — of shared celebration.
Founded in 1983, Washington Revels is a multi-generational performing arts community of professionals and nonprofessionals that presents traditional music, dance, storytelling, and drama in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. It produces after-school workshops, community participation events and performances year round, including “May Revels” each spring and “The Christmas Revels” each December.
