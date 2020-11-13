November presents the opportunity, as a country and as individuals, to reflect on our country’s direction and then exert our power of choice through a vote. As of this writing, the Presidential election outcome is unknown, but we know that the arts are a vital part of our local, state, and national economic recovery. The arts cultivate our creativity, strengthen our intuition, heal our minds and bodies, and celebrate our diversity.
As Thanksgiving quickly descends upon us, it is important to give thanks and support for our local artists and arts organizations. This month, take time to support artists or arts organizations through a donation, sign up for a class or lecture, or listen to a previously recorded performance. The arts are transformative, but the arts also bring us peace and joy. Enjoy the season of giving and remember the arts and artists in our community.
Closing Soon
The McLean Project for the Arts presentation of Sculpture Now 2020 featuring work by the Washington Sculptors Group closes Saturday, November 14, 2020. Patrons can experience the work of 53 individual artists in-person or online. The gallery is open for visitors Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and free, timed passes are required.
Community Conversation
ArtsFairfax invites the arts community to share their success stories, challenges, express what they expect in the coming year, and ask questions on how the arts can support the community and thrive during this time on November 17th, beginning at noon. Visit artsfairfax.org for more information.
Fall for the Book
George Mason University’s Fall for the Book continues through November, offering patrons of all ages an opportunity to connect with authors worldwide. Visitors can experience events all month long, including watching replays of past activities, including Fairfax Poet Laureate Nicole Tong’s interview with Kimono Hahn. This year Fall for the Book partnered with ACM Hypertext 2020 to present a digital exhibition of electronic literature focusing on the ongoing environmental crisis. The exhibit features work that engages with moments and personal challenges and can be visited online via the Fall for the Book website.
Counting Down
Tysons is transforming, and Northern Virginia is counting down the days until the fall 2021 grand opening of Capital One Hall located at Capital One Center. The new venue will be home to a robust mix of performances, including top touring shows, internationally musical concerts, comedy shows, corporate events, and community arts programs. The 1600 seats in Capital One Hall and the 250 seats in The Vault will be home to over 200 performances each year. Visit https://www.capitalonehall.com/ to stay connected.
1st Stage Commissions 11 Artists Works
1st Stage Theatre commissioned 11 artists to create individual pieces of solo work in the coming months. The announcement reflects 1st Stages’ commitment to present diverse, modern works by leading playwrights and performers during COVID-19 closures. The artists represent the theater community from across the country. They include Frank Britton, Jasmin Cardenas, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Khanisha Foster, Jeremy Keith Hunter, Caleen Sinnette Jennings, James J. Johnson, Natsu Onoda Power, Brian Quijada, Juan Francisco Villa, and Justin Weeks. The productions are in early development and the performance schedule will be released later.
