Fall is underway and most of our life continues to be online. The new normal has us exploring creative endeavors and rethinking our plans. For ArtsFAirfax, our annual Arts Awards celebration moves to October 15, 2021, but there are many opportunities to live, work, and play in the arts this month.
New Round of Grant Funding for Individual Artists
ArtsFairfax is opening a new round grants for individual artists. The generosity of an anonymous ArtsFairfax donor is providing additional funding for artists impacted by COVID-19. The grant application closes October 30, 2020. Directors, sculptors, actors, videographers, vocalists, visual artists and artists of all disciplines are encouraged to complete the easy application. Visit ArtsFairfax.org to learn more or apply. ArtsFairfax will host an online information session on October 12 at noon. Contact kcraine@artsfairfax.org to attend.
GMU's Fall For the Book is Going Virtual
George Mason University's Fall for the Book is underway with book lover activities for all ages. This year's virtual flagship October festival will feature inaugural Fairfax Poet Laureate Nicole Tong with poet Kimiko Hahn discussing the importance of teaching the works of living poets. The community is invited to attend the Thursday, October 29th session at 12 p.m. Participates must register at fallforthebook.org/teachlivingpoets.
Taking it Virtual: Improve Your Online Programming
The thought of transitioning your art programs into online content can be overwhelming. To help arts educators take that step, ArtsFairfax is offering "Taking it Virtual: Steps to Improve your Online Programming" October 19 - October 22, 2020. Participants can choose from 4 days of offerings from field professionals. Visit ArtsFairfax.org to learn more and register.
Creative Entrepreneur Series Continues
The Creative Entrepreneurs Series continues through October and explores the basics of forming a business for your creative endeavors, including contract and negotiation skills, taxes and understanding the grants process. ArtsFairfax is partnering with the Washington Area Lawyers for the Arts for the online series held on consecutive Tuesdays through October 20, 2020. The series is provided free by ArtsFairfax for creatives living in Fairfax County. Attendees must register for each session. Register below or visit https://conta.cc/3hhk1yE.
Tysons 2050 - Live, Work, Play
Coming together as a community is something we are all craving. COVID-19 has slowed our us down, but our community continues looking toward the future. This year's Tysons 2050 reflects what we all want in our community - a home where we can live, work and play.
The year 2020 has been unlike any other. How have all the changes we’ve endured this year impacted the prospects for Tysons’ future? Join a panel of experts and insiders for a timely discussion on where we go from here and learn more about the long-anticipated Capital One Hall opening. Designed and created to inspire a new generation of art lovers and provide avid art pursuers a Northern Virginia destination, Capital One Hall is the ultimate live, work, and play environment.
Live from 1st Stage Theater, Tysons 2050 welcomes community leaders Sol Glassner, Tysons Partnership, Jonathan Griffith, Capitol One Center, Victor Hoskins, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Karen Cleveland, Leadership Fairfax and many more on November 10 from 2 - 4pm. Visit tysonschamber.org/tysons-2050 to learn more and purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.