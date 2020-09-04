Creativity allows us to think, explore, and develop beyond the physical walls of confinement. While the last few months have physically restricted us, it has also presented an opening to explore creative opportunities or fine-tune long term pursuits. For professional creatives or those about to take that next step, it is critical to integrate business tools into their practice to protect their work.
Creative Entrepreneur Series
ArtsFairfax is partnering with the Washington Area Lawyers for the Arts to present the Creative Entrepreneurs Series. The series comprises six sessions held on consecutive Tuesdays, starting September 15, 2020, and continuing through October 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants may choose to attend one session or experience the entire series. WALA provides the initiative in collaboration with ArtsFairfax, Alexandria Office of the Arts, Torpedo Factor Arts Center, and Arlington Arts.
Creatives will learn how to take the next step in their professional development by creating their own business. The series explores the basics of forming a business for your creative endeavors, from deciding whether to incorporate as a non-profit or for-profit entity, understanding copyrights and trademarks, contract and negotiation skills, and finally to taxes and understanding the grants process.
ArtsFairfax understands the financial crisis facing creatives in Fairfax and offers the program for free for those in our community. Attendees must register for each session. Register at https://conta.cc/3hhk1yE.
COVID-19 Impact Survey
Americans for the Arts is asking all arts organization and artists to complete the COVID-19 Impact Survey. The survey captures a broad spectrum of data and stories to document how workers triumphed, survived, and adapted during the crisis to understand the outbreak on operations through canceled events, lost wages, and additional expenses. Information collected is shared with ArtsFairfax and allows the organization to advocate for funding, programming and other resources to support the arts in our community. Visit americansforthearts.org to participate.
Fairfax Symphony Orchestra Serving Students
The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra is serving area schools by providing teachers of grades 3-5 across the region free access to their Fairfax Symphony Link Up program. The music-learning program launches virtually this year with the theme "The Orchestra Swings. The program utilizes national CORE and Virginia Standards of Learning and connects students to the concert experience, enhancing skills, including math, literacy, communication, collaboration, creativity, and confidence. The program concludes with students performing together with Fairfax Symphony members in a virtual, interactive concert in Spring 2021. Visit www.farfaxsymphony.org FSO in the community to learn more.
Enjoy Gardens and Music
Enjoy Meadowlark Gardens' beauty and listen to music from The Virginia Chamber Orchestra on September 6, 13, and 20. Bring a blanket or chair, mask, and enjoy the physical distancing provided by the gardens. The concert is free with garden admission. Visit https://www.novaparks.com/parks/meadowlark-botanical-gardens for information and tickets.
Southern Arts and Culture Coalition
The Southern Arts and Culture Coalition brings together communities that provide community centers of power where people gather to tell their own stories. The coalition emerged out of the COVID-19 crisis and seeks to organize emergency funding and build a cultural landscape where public and private funders and intermediary organizations are accountable to communities at the grassroots level. For more information, visit southernartsandculture.org.
