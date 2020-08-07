Right now, connectivity in all forms is more important than ever. Local artists, orchestras, theatres, camps and many more are stretching their creativity to bring the arts to your home. Our local arts community is connecting us with friends and family and providing us with the much-needed mental connection we are craving.
While venue doors may be temporarily shuttered, there are many opportunities to explore Fairfax County award-winning artists. Explore artists and arts organizations at artsfairfax.org and make time to immerse yourself in the arts with previous ArtsFairfax Arts Awards honorees.
Explore Sculpture
Foon Sham's, 2019 Arts Achievement honoree, presents a new exhibition called "Maze of Knowledge" from November 27, 2020 through January 10, 2021 at the National Building Museum. You can visit Sham's current show, "Foon Sham, Arlington Projects, 1988-2019," at the Arlington Arts Center, until the end of the year. This exhibit includes moquette's, drawing and models of his larger-scale public art projects in Arlington.
NextStop is Your First Stop Online
NextStop Theatre Company, 2019 Emerging Arts honoree, is engaging students through their Summer Theatre Escape program. Students study theatre through in-person acting, musical theatre, and improv workshops taught by experts all while practicing social distancing and other safe practices. NextStop Theatre had to postpone their productions of shows like “Noises Off” and “In the Heights,” but they are sharing their talent on YouTube in mini-plays through their Social Distance Edition. Visit the NextStop Theatre to see their next creative project.
Explore GRACE Home Edition
Explore Sue Wrbican's "Buoyant Force" with the whole family at Greater Reston Arts Center (GRACE), 2014 Arts Impact honoree. Wrbican's 50-foot steel sculpture is located at Reston Town Square Park, but viewers don't have to leave home to Explore More with GRACE through their Home Edition. Participants can create art like Wrbican with activities for youth in pre-k through high school. Visit restonarts.org to explore "Buoyant Force,” “Moira Dryer: Yours for the Asking,” and more.
Social Distance at George Washington's Mount Vernon
George Washington's Mount Vernon, 2016 Arts Impact honoree, is open again to the public. Visitors can tour the estate, George Washington's mansion, go on a photo cruise on the Potomac River, and more. Visit the website to find different events like the Members' Evening Picnic and a Wine Festival and Sunset Tour. Mount Vernon is open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for you to explore the history of our first president and his estate.
AYPO Students Play On
The American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (AYPO), 2018 Arts Education honoree, is working to instruct the next generation of musicians by overcoming the daily challenge of social distancing an orchestra. Going digital for over 400 students playing one piece together presents its challenges. To meet this challenge, AYPO added a Digital Media Technician to their staff to assist students, teachers, and conductors continue to make music a priority four our community's most talented. Doug Wallace, AYPO's Director of Percussion, takes on the new role. Visit AYPO website or follow AYPO on Facebook to learn more and enjoy Fairfax's cornerstone youth orchestras.
Wolf Trap's Park Pop-Ups and Drive-In
It's not summer in Fairfax without a trip to Wolf Trap, the 2018 Arts Impact Award honoree. While the pandemic may have shut down in-person performances, Wolf Trap is presenting Wolf Trap Drive-In to get back patrons back into the park. Audiences are invited to bring their own picnics or purchase popcorn at the concessions. If you can't get to the park, explore Wolf Trap's Park Pop-Ups series that brings local artists performances to you. Dates for new streaming videos are frequently added. Visit wolftrap.org/calendar for a full listing.
