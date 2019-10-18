On Saturday, Oct.19, the 27th annual Centreville Day 2019 will be held in Centreville’s Historic Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The family-friendly event includes children’s activities, a parade, live music and demonstrations, a pet pageant, vendors, martial arts, dancing, food, and crafts. Many of the historic homes and churches will be open for exploration. Due to the efforts of sponsor Friends of Historic Centreville, admission for Centreville Day is free.
While there is so much to do, one of the areas that families will not want to miss is the Safety Expo. With demonstrations, information booths, and opportunities to interact with first responders – there is something for everyone! Other public-safety personnel will have booths where participants can learn about the services they provide and how to handle emergencies.
Sheriff's Office personnel will make child IDs, and police and fire-and-rescue vehicles will be on display, as will be special video display trucks from Washington Gas. First responders from the community police and fire department will share their equipment during Centreville Day. This is a great opportunity to climb into a fire truck, check out the inside of a police car, and try out equipment.
The idea of the Safety Expo
“The idea for incorporating the Safety Expo into Centreville Day was to expand the focus of the event beyond just the history of the area. Interesting as it may be, I thought many local residents may have attended previous events and venues of historical significance and that we needed another family friendly draw to keep them coming back. Getting the community and first responders and other public safety organizations together usually builds better relationships, understanding and cooperation. Hopefully, through events like this, local residents get a better sense of how the county and other authorities are working to protect us and how we can help them to do their jobs better,” shared Centreville Day Parade and Safety Coordinator Steven Hunter and added, “A new feature this year will be a 'trash truck' and personnel with the Fairfax County's Solid Waste Management Office to talk about how residents can help to recycle more. While not public safety, it is an effort to educate the public on how waste is handled in the county and what we can do to help.”
According to Sully District, Crime Prevention Officer MPO Sabrina Ruck, “having a Safety Expo allows the community to interact with Public Safety personnel in a fun and relaxed environment. We enjoy answering questions and showcasing equipment the public doesn’t routinely see.”
“Coming to Centreville”
The theme of this year, “Coming to Centreville,” is in recognition of the families who have come to Centreville since the 1700s as farmers, tavern owners and second-home owners for those working in D.C. Mt. Gilead and the Sears House provide a glimpse into two different centuries, while the Stuart-Mosby Cavalry Museum demonstrates how original buildings were archived and repurposed. “Many of us are from somewhere else. I grew up in New York,” said event organizer Cheryl Repetti, who has been on the committee since 2004, “but Centreville is my home now. And that’s what the committee tries to create each year, a celebration that feels like home. And we’re successful if you go home [after attending Centreville Day] thinking that Centreville’s a nice place to live and that Historic Centreville Park, where this all happens, is a special place to save.”
The day is packed with exciting activities, including:
● Goodwill Main Stage: The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m., where Supervisor Kathy Smith (D-Sully) will present the Centreville Day Citizen of the Year award. Entertainment continues throughout the day with the Youth Choir of the Fairfax Choral Society, student musicians and bands from Bach to Rock Herndon, Washington Senior Korean Harmonica Players and Autoharp Ensemble, Bach to Rock, Sunday TAPS, Centreville Dance Academy, Harmony Roads Music and Arts, and the Northern Virginia Wu Shu Academy.
● The American Legion Parade lines up at the end of Wharton Lane near Wharton Park Court at 10:30 a.m. and begins at 11 a.m. All participants will pass in front of the Goodwill Main Stage for pictures and perform for the judges. Residents living north of Wharton Lane will notice brief, rolling road closures as the parade passes by. Anyone can be in the parade and costumes are encouraged. Register in advance at www.CentrevilleDay.org.
● Food Court: Come hungry! There will be Smokes’ pulled pork and other barbecue items, Danibelle’s shawarmas and baklava, Thai dishes from Bangkok House, Mac-n-cheese bowls by Uncle Fred’s and seafood from Bonefish.
● Market Place: Crafters, businesses and nonprofits will have several booths, and children are encouraged to dress up to go trick-or-treating.
● Wegmans Children’s Rides: Free climbing wall, moon bounce and inflatable obstacle course. Kona Ice Truck will be nearby for creative children’s drinks.
● Mt. Gilead: This home, which was built in 1785 as a tavern, will be open for guided tours. On the lawn, Sully Historic Site volunteers will help children dip candles, write with a quill pen and make simple toys to take home. Children can enjoy sack races, a tug-of-war and the orange maze on the lawn while parents listen to historical portrayers on the front porch.
● Sandy Spring History Train will have two “stations” – at Mt. Gilead and the Old Stone Church. Travel through the Historic Park in style!
● The 5th annual Pet Pageant, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Centreville-Chantilly, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Main Stage, with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. Families may bring more than one pet, costumes are optional (but fun!), and all contestants will be awarded in various categories. Pets will have photo opportunities with McGruff and Sandy Dog, and Rev. Carol Hancock will conduct Blessings of the Pets in front of St. John’s Church. Look for vendors in the Marketplace with a “pet focus.”
● Spindle Sears House was purchased in 1933 from a Sears catalog and shipped to Herndon by train. It’ll be open for tours by historian Kiersten Conley.
● The Old Stone Church (The Church of the Ascension) will be open for visitors and is one of the stations for the History Train. Activities include: Face-painters creating colorful fantasies at no cost, displays with an array of antique scientific instruments and curiosities, baked goods and a ploughman’s lunch for sale.
● Stuart-Mosby Civil War Cavalry Museum was originally a gas station on Route 29. Many artifacts and a walking brochure are inside the building, which features a reconstruction of a Civil War winter cabin.
Centreville Day 2019 provides a unique way to celebrate our local community and all that it has in terms of history, culture and service. The Planning Committee hopes that everyone enjoys the many opportunities that are provided and shares them with friends, family and neighbors! If you are interested in being part of the planning for 2020, please stop by the Information Booth on Braddock Road and leave your name and contact information – and we’ll see you in March!
