n response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and the need to isolate and quarantine individuals to prevent the spread of the virus, Fairfax County has activated Emergency Support Function 6: Mass Care Health and Human Services.
As a result, the county will provide Quarantine, Protection, Isolation/Decompression (QPID) emergency housing for those who have met the eligibility criteria and are unable to safely practice infection control.
The isolation/quarantine hotels are temporary sheltering sites only and do not provide health care services.
This sheltering is not an alternate care site, and hotel placements are available only to individuals who can do their own self-care and are independent in their care; or in the case of people experiencing homelessness, utilizing the care options available to them routinely. Health care providers will not be on-site to provide to health care needs.
If you have additional questions about whether you meet the criteria for these temporary shelters, call the Fairfax County Health Department Call Center at 703-267-3511.
