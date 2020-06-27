Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are investigating after a 17-year-old from Silver Spring, Md. died from an apparent drowning June 25 in Lake Audubon.
Officers responded with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department shortly before 9 p.m. to the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston for the report of a swimmer that went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Patrol officers, helicopter unit and fire and rescue personnel immediately searched the lake. Approximately an hour later, the teen was found unresponsive in the water; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death. Detectives do not suspect foul play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.