When working from home or scrolling on your devices to kill time isolating at home, it's easy to lose track of time and forget to take breaks. Staring at a screen for prolonged periods can cause eyestrain, which, in turn, can lead to discomfort and reduced ability to concentrate.
According to the Mayo Clinic, "eyestrain is a common condition that occurs when your eyes get tired from intense use, such as while driving long distances or staring at computer screens and other digital devices."
Though usually not a serious condition, eyestrain can be annoying and could be a sign of an underlying eye problem. Symptoms include: Sore, tired, burning or itching eyes; watery or dry eyes; blurred or double vision; headache; sore neck, shoulders or back; increased sensitivity to light; difficulty concentrating; and feeling that you cannot keep your eyes open.
Though it's possible to develop eyestrain by reading printed material, the condition is caused most often by screens. This is because people blink less often while using computers or other devices, which dries out their eyes. People also tend to view screens at close distances and odd angles. Also, devices can have glare or reflection, and poor contrast between the text and the background.
To help or prevent eyestrain, allow yourself some screen-free time. Exercise your eyes by looking at things farther away than your computer or device screen. Adjust your workstation as necessary to prevent poor posture, which can cause or worsen eyestrain.
