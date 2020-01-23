Last Wednesday night, Caps Right Winger T.J. Oshie signed autographs and posed for photos with fans at Centreville’s Coast Guard Exchange (CGX). The event had been on the community’s radar for weeks, and occurred from 6:30pm-8pm for 200 lucky fans. The event was also opened to patrons who were retired or active members of our armed forces. The crowd consisted of men and women from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
The store’s CEO, John Reiley, said he saw this event as a way of bringing the neighboring communities together. “This event leads to an opportunity for people to gain easy access to a private retail store within a 10-15mi radius,” Reiley said, adding that the event was set up through Oshie’s management and the LG company. “When we announced this on Social Media, our store got more social media posts than ever before,” he explained.
The CGX is the largest in history and is surrounded by multiple neighborhoods and is in the middle of a civilian shopping center. Fans were excited to meet Oshie and some even came from out of state to meet the hockey star. Greg Bailey, who’s in the U.S. Air Force, traveled from Baltimore to make it to the CGX, for Bailey, the 2-hour drive was worth it. “It’s cool for him to interact with fans like this and even welcome Military members from Maryland,” he said of his hockey hero.
Fortunately for some of the lucky patrons, they didn’t have to drive too far in order to see Oshie. Jordan Leibrand (An E6 in the Navy) lived, “Only 10mins away and I saw this even on Facebook.” Leibrand has been a Caps fan for 5 years and feels that this will, “Bring people together, it’s great that Oshie is supporting the military like this.” What’s even more impressive is that Oshie doesn’t have any family ties to the military so this an even sweeter gesture. One of the fans mentioned that, “It’s great that Oshie is supporting the military and s/o to LG for sponsoring this.”
