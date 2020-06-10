Reston Police District – A 17-year-old has been charged after detectives linked him to the June 23, 2019 murder of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia.
Guillen Mejia’s body was found by officers investigating the report of gunshots around 1:45 a.m. near a walking trail between Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court in Reston. An autopsy later revealed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau identified the suspect following a comprehensive investigation and obtained a felony petition for first degree murder June 9, after consulting with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney. The suspect, who is already incarcerated at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center for an unrelated offense, was served this morning and remains held without bond.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.