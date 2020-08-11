Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) announced August 10 the submission of the final report and recommendations by the Superintendent’s Technology Advisory Council (the Council), concluding the Council’s work and bringing its existence to a close.
The final report and roadmap of actional next steps stem from the collective work of the co-chairs and workstream committees over the past three months, and aggregates the Council’s collective thinking and best practices around the role of technology in underpinning FCPS’ ongoing focus on excellence as one of the nation’s largest and highest-ranking school systems. Through nearly 200 working sessions, the Council identified 67 recommendations, including 17 of which have been noted to have the highest priority. The recommendations are categorized into near-term, mid-term, and long-term time horizons aligned to each of the Council’s seven workstream areas:
• Communications and Change Management
• Device Access and Internet Connectivity
• Innovation and Partnerships
• Instructional Technology
• Professional Development and Human Capital
• Technology Accessibility
• Technology Infrastructure and Operations
Established as an ad hoc advisory body in April 2020, the Council’s mission centered on delivering the expertise and guidance required to keep FCPS at the forefront of innovation, including connectivity, access, and security in today’s increasingly interconnected landscape.
“I am grateful to the Council for their significant contributions over the past few months in evaluating FCPS’ technology posture and providing their recommendations on the best path forward,” said FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand. “Technology will continue to play a pivotal role in our ongoing transformation of teaching and learning as we prepare students for the future.”
The Technology Advisory Council was comprised of a diverse group of 27 members, including many of the nation’s and region’s most prominent leaders across technology, education, and business, as well as FCPS School Board officials and administrators, academia, teachers, and students. The Council was led by four co-chairs:
- Greg Baroni, Chairman and CEO, Attain.
- Amy Gilliland, President, General Dynamics Information Technology.
- Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO Emeritus and Strategic Advisor, Northern Virginia Technology Council.
- Andrew Ko, Founder, Kovexa.
“It’s been our honor to serve FCPS, its students, and our community by establishing a foundation for success with a roadmap for the future,” said Greg Baroni, Chairman and CEO, Attain, and Co-Chair of the FCPS Superintendent’s Technology Advisory Council. “We know that FCPS is a model district on so many levels, and these comprehensive recommendations will help ensure that the school system is at the forefront of the technology curve.”
A full listing of Council members can be found online.
