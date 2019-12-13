A hush settled over the students clustered around the stage of Vienna’s Town Green on Dec. 6 for Fairfax County’s first official climate strike.
They remained there in silence for 10 full minutes, one for each year that the United Nations believes humanity has left to save the planet from the most devastating effects of climate change.
Organizers originally planned to conclude the morning’s rally with that moment of silence, but when a ringing alarm signaled that 10 minutes had lapsed, they asked if their fellow protestors wanted to march down Maple Avenue and received an enthusiastic, affirmative response.
“Climate change is not a lie, please don’t let our planet die!” the students chanted while trekking by Patrick Henry Library, their cries punctuated by supportive honks from passing cars.
Organized by local students with the Sunrise Movement, a network of youth climate activists, the Fairfax County Climate Strike coincided with the first week of the UN’s 2019 COP25 Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain, where world leaders and scientists met through Dec. 13 to coordinate global efforts to address the climate crisis.
Young environmental activists conceived of school strikes as a means of calling for action on climate change at the Global Youth Summit in 2015.
The strategy gained momentum in August 2018 after then-15-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg started protesting in front of her country’s Parliament every school day, which evolved into the Fridays for Future movement.
A Global Climate Strike held this year from Sept. 20 to 27 attracted over 7.6 million people in 185 countries, according to the event website.
While many students have been active in different organizations and events, last Friday’s climate strike was the first put together exclusively by Fairfax County students.
Along with the Sunrise Movement, the strike featured representatives of youth activist groups like the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, Fridays for Future, Extinction Rebellion, and Earth Uprising as well as the adult-led grassroots organizations 350 Fairfax and Mothers Out Front Fairfax.
“It’s important that we strike for the climate because it’s our futures that are on the line,” James Madison High School student Katie Monacella, one of the strike’s organizers, said. “If we don’t do it, no one else is going to, because clearly, we’ve seen in the past that the adults don’t care enough about our futures to take a stand, so it’s up to the youth to do it.”
The students who spoke at the strike on the Vienna Town Green emphasized that fighting against climate change is a collective responsibility and that people are running out of time to act.
Though it will be irrevocably changed, Earth will survive global warming. Humans as a species might not, Oakton High School senior student Wendy Gao said in a speech before returning to school to take a calculus test.
Monacella and Gao both received recognition for their climate activism from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors with a certificate presentation at the board’s Nov. 19 meeting.
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change determined in a report published on Oct. 8, 2018 that unprecedented systemic change is necessary to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 and forestall the worst repercussions of the climate crisis, including more extreme weather events, ecosystem and biodiversity losses, and food, health, and economic threats.
In addition to drawing attention to the threat of climate change, students used the Fairfax County Climate Strike to urge the Fairfax County School Board to adopt a Green New Deal that would set targets and implement policies to wean the county’s public school system off of fossil fuels.
With the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions, the strikers’ demands for a Fairfax County Public Schools Green New Deal include installing solar panels and energy-efficient windows at all schools, transitioning to electric school buses, and incorporating comprehensive education on the climate into the curriculum.
Some of these efforts are already underway in Fairfax County.
Lee District Supervisor Jeff McKay, who will take over as board chair in January, announced on Dec. 6 that Fairfax County has awarded contracts to install solar panels on more than 100 school, government, and park facilities, the largest solar power purchase agreement initiative by a local government in Virginia.
Power purchase agreements let developers design, permit, finance, and install solar infrastructure on a property at minimal cost to the customer, who buys power from the provider at a fixed rate.
“Proud of the County for being a leader in solar & combatting effects of climate change,” McKay said in a tweet sharing the news only a few hours after the climate strike.
Fairfax County’s pivot to solar energy is the result of activism by students who launched a Solar for Schools campaign in 2016 urging their schools to use more renewable energy.
The Fairfax County School Board approved the installation of solar panels at three schools on Jan. 24, expanding the number of schools using solar energy in some capacity to seven.
FCPS then worked with the county government to issue a joint request for proposals on June 6 soliciting power purchase agreement bids for 130 schools and other county-owned sites.
Fairfax County is also competing with other Virginia localities for 50 electric school buses that Dominion Energy has pledged to deploy in the Commonwealth by the end of 2020 with the goal of replacing all diesel school buses by 2030.
Dominion unveiled its electric school bus initiative on Aug. 29, shortly after the climate group Mothers Out Front Fairfax launched a Clean Buses for Kids campaign asking FCPS to convert to electric buses.
Grassroots advocacy by students and parents has been a driving force behind Fairfax County’s efforts to make its schools more environmentally friendly and energy efficient, including moves to reduce the use of plastic straws and replace polystyrene cafeteria trays with molded fiber ones, according to Fairfax County School Board at-large member Ryan McElveen.
“It takes time to move a big institution,” McElveen said. “However, I think we’ve made very significant progress, and we’ve set the course for the system to continue to make progress going forward…It’s really become a major priority of our board.”
Though McElveen will not be on the school board next year after seeking to become the county’s new board of supervisors chair instead of running for reelection, he believes the incoming school board members will be receptive to the demands made by the Fairfax climate strike organizers.
“I don’t think it would be going far beyond what we’re already doing,” McElveen said. “…The important thing about the Green New Deal is it sets standards and timelines by which you need to do things, so I think that’s a productive, strategic way to go about it.”
While the Fairfax County Climate Strike is focused on local action, state lawmakers will debate their own Green New Deal when the Virginia General Assembly convenes in January.
In addition to promoting renewable energy and a clean environment for all, the Green New Deal Virginia Coalition, founded in December 2018 by Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11th) and Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st), is seeking investment in job training programs and worker protections.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order on Sept. 17 committing the state to developing a plan to ensure 30 percent of Virginia’s electric system is powered by renewable energy resources by 2030 and 100 percent of the state’s electricity comes from carbon-free sources by 2050.
The governor’s targets are modest compared to the ones set by the Green New Deal Act that Rasoul introduced to the House of Delegates on Dec. 6.
House Bill 77 requires that retail electric suppliers generate 80 percent of the electricity they sell from clean resources by 2028 and 100 percent by 2036. It is part of a suite of bills developed by the Green New Deal Virginia Coalition, which consists of more than 60 grassroots organizations.
Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-86th), a supporter of the Green New Deal, says he expects some of the legislative proposals to face resistance, especially from Dominion Energy.
The power company is a partner on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline designed to cut through central Virginia to deliver natural gas between West Virginia and eastern North Carolina, though legal and regulatory challenges have stalled construction on the 600 mile-long project for now.
The Green New Deal Act would impose a moratorium on all major fossil fuel projects starting in 2021.
“Unfortunately, it seems like the trend is going to continue with Dominion Energy in particular trying to get around environmentally focused legislation,” Samirah said. “They’re going to try to undermine it as much as they can, and we need to be ready for them.”
Dominion Energy spokesperson Peggy Fox says the company has not yet taken a position on any legislation but is “pushing forward with sustainable energy…as fast as we can.”
According to its website, Dominion has committed to generating 15 percent of its electricity for Virginia from renewable sources by 2025.
