When schools closed in March, local student Khushi Garg thought about the most vulnerable students: elementary-age kids. By leveraging her startup nonprofit organization One World. One Nation., she started teaching science topics to elementary students. Now, the courses are complete with an all-encompassing test and certification of achievement, and she wants to expand to helping children in underdeveloped countries.
Garg is a rising sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where she participates in the Science Olympiad and is involved biology and other science-related clubs. She also plays soccer outside of school.
She explains that while on a trip to the Bahamas a couple years ago, she saw two girls cutting and selling coconuts by the roadside. “I realized that they would be stuck in this cycle of not getting the opportunity to better themselves,” she says. That’s what inspired her to create her nonprofit.
Her organization, One World. One Nation., started off as a YouTube channel where she would post videos on math and science-related topics as well as book reviews. In the last couple of years, she says, her organization has progressed and impacted students at local elementary schools.
But the most progress has been made since the COVID-19 pandemic closed down schools.
Feeling stuck in a routine of re-reading books and texting friends, the 15-year-old student decided to reach out to families of elementary-age kids. That’s when she started teaching science-related classes through the video conference platform Zoom.
“When I first started, it was just me and a couple students who wanted to learn about different topics,” she says. “But now it’s really turned into a community where children understand that they can ask questions, and I really try to facilitate that curiosity.”
Now, she’s reaching out to elementary schools in the area.
“It’s really growing,” says Garg. “The parents are starting to reach out to their friends to include them in this nonprofit, so it’s really expanding.”
The rising sophomore is excited to continue working on her nonprofit in the fall, come the new school year. As for end goals, she wants to help those in need.
“First, I want to start reaching out to more elementary schools that are local, and then eventually, as the parents donate, I want to use that money to build a computer lab in disadvantaged countries,” she says.
Garg is hoping to spread her nonprofit internationally.
For more information, or to sign up your children to elementary-age classes, visit: https://oneworldonenationusa.org/
