FAIRFAX – The Stringfellow Road ramps to I-66 East and from I-66 West will convert from alternating, one-way travel to full-time, two-way travel beginning on or about October 13, as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Drivers on Stringfellow Road traveling to I-66 East, and drivers on I-66 West traveling to Stringfellow Road will be permitted to use the ramps 24 hours a day. HOV-2 restrictions will remain in effect during peak periods.
To implement these changes, the ramps will be temporarily closed around 9 p.m. on Friday, October 9, through 5 a.m. October 13.
Upon reopening during the early morning hours of October 13, drivers should expect the following traffic pattern change, weather permitting:
- The existing Stringfellow Road ramps to I-66 East and from I-66 West will convert to full-time, two-way travel during the early morning hours October 13. Two-way traffic on the ramp will be separated by flexible, plastic bollards.
- HOV-2 restrictions will remain in place during peak periods. The ramp from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East will be restricted to HOV-2 Only on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 9: 30 a.m. The ramp from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road will be restricted to HOV-2 Only on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Only buses, two-axle, and emergency vehicles will be permitted to use the ramps. Trucks will not be allowed to use the ramps at this time.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following weekend if inclement conditions occur.
Similar changes were implemented at the Monument Drive ramps [outside.transform66.org] on September 2.
