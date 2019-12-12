Virginia Commission for the Arts announced recently: “the 2020 Art Works for Virginia conference will take place, again this year, at the Hilton in Short Pump.”
To learn more about the conference and its new theme: Arts + Social Impact: Community Solutions Through the Arts, Fairfax County Times reached out to Virginia Commission for the Arts Executive Director Janet Starke. We had this conversation over the phone:
Director Janet, could you please tell us more about the coming conference?
Starke: Yes. So on January 29 of 2020, we will have our annual Art Works for Virginia conference. It's our statewide arts convening for arts organizations, you know, leadership, staff members, board members and individual artists, and others who are active and involved in the arts and in some of the cross sectors of work to come together for a day of convening.
Our theme this year is Arts and Social impact: Community Solutions Through the Arts, and it really, arts and social impact, stems from a body of work that Americans for the Arts rather introduced a few years ago. But it really kind of encompasses the idea that the arts play a role in so many sort of subsectors of the community, whether it's the economy, social justice, education and innovation, a community's infrastructure, when you start talking about things like community planning and housing, transportation, the environment even...health and wellness. And so, a lot of the subsequent sessions will all stem from areas relative to those sorts of ecosystems of work, if you will.
Who are the speakers?
Starke: Our keynote will actually be a gentleman named Bryan Doerries, who is actually from Newport News, but now resides in New York, in Brooklyn, whose company is Theater of War Productions. It has a really innovative model for going into a community and identifying a community challenge, which may be something relative to social justice or racial injustice, the opioid epidemic. He's gone in to work with the military and veteran communities, and basically identifies a community or social issue, and identifies a theatrical work of art, whether it's a Greek work or some other classic theater production. ... It's a work with similar themes that are found in whatever that community sort of identified as challenges.
But it's a really community-engaged kind of work that ends up transpiring, and so he's going to be sharing a little bit of the work that they've done. They had, in particular, a really groundbreaking production of Antigone in Ferguson that took place several years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, in response to the events around the killing of Michael Brown. And then we'll also have several other speakers throughout the day that are addressing topics related to equity in arts education, around inclusivity in arts programming and how you really reach different populations of individuals as audience members and performers. Accessibility will be a big topic, and of course some of the capacity-building kinds of things we talk about in arts organizations relative to development, fundraising and marketing and all of that, those kinds of key areas of work.
What made you think of the theme this year?
Janet Starke: Just because I guess, in my work, you know, going across the state throughout the year, something that is increasingly striking me is that there is certainly an element of art for art's sake and sort of the intrinsic value of sitting in an audience and being a member of, you know, a live work of art, but even more so, we're seeing so many places in which the arts are really an integral player in the larger fabric of a community. They're definitely helping to shape a community's economy. You're seeing downtown revitalization centered around works of art.
We're seeing so much with arts and healing programs across the state, and certainly continuing with arts education and artists working both in the classroom and afterschool and in community settings. And it really just seemed important to bring light to that, to help people be able to share the good work that they're doing across the state, but also hear from others to maybe think of new ways to be a part of that, and really just seeing how integral of a role the arts are playing in so many aspects of community work and growth.
From your observations, what stands out in Fairfax County in terms of the arts?
Starke: I think a few things kind of stand out to me in Fairfax and northern Virginia in general. You know, the idea of how public art is playing a role in townships and in, you know, sort of city centers, if you will, how certainly, there is such a wealth of incredible artists and arts organizations that are working with teachers and young people in the schools. The work that ARTSFAIRFAX is able to drive as a local arts agency, I mean, they really are a leading partner with us and being more directly in that community and identifying what's going on in terms of space needs for a theater company or an arts organization, and then “how can we work as partners to help alleviate some of those challenges?” I think there's just a wealth of good work happening in Fairfax.
And we want to be able to share, too, to be able to have those colleagues come down. There's always incredible networking that happens at these conferences, particularly because it's one of the few convenings where, you know, our arts leaders and staff members and board folks from Southwest Virginia and more rural areas are able to hear from colleagues from Fairfax and Northern Virginia and all across the state. And even if they're coming from a rural area and talking to someone from a pretty saturated urban area, there's still going to be common challenges and common solutions to be able to share and learn from. So, I think that's a big outcome that we always see at this conference.
For more information about other speakers and to register for the conference, visit: www.arts.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.