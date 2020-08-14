Dear Editor,
Last week, members of the Virginia General Assembly sent a sign-on letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as Virginia’s congressional delegation, regarding religious persecution in China. The letter urges action and public education about state-sponsored organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.
The letter, penned by Delegate David Bulova and supported by 49 signatories, gives voice to victims of the Chinese communist party’s persecution of the spiritual practice known as Falun Gong. The letter highlights the abuse suffered by torture survivors now residing here in Virginia.
This issue was also addressed in June of last year when the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to inform county residents about transplant abuse in China, allowing patients to make more informed decisions before traveling abroad to get a transplant.
Greater awareness of the Chinese regime’s disregard for human life is not only important in regards to defending human rights standards. In a recent interview with Minghui.org, David Matas, a lead investigator of transplant abuse in China said, “…if China had faced global pressure for transparency and accountability in its health system in dealing with organ transplant abuses, we wouldn’t have this coronavirus now. And we are suffering the consequences now of turning a blind eye to organ transplant abuse.”
The actions of Virginia officials are commendable. Holding the Chinese communist Party accountable for organ harvesting is not only the right thing to do, it safeguards public health for Virginia residents as well.
Kery Nunez
Vienna, VA
