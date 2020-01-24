On Jan. 11, 76 volunteers including FCPS Board Members Karl Frisch, Karen Keys-Gamarra, and Rachna Sizemore Heizer; Principal Greg Brotemarkle; teachers on the STAMP committee; Waples Mill Elementary School students, alums and their families; and students from Crossfield ES, Franklin MS and Rachel Carson MS made 894 valentines for Foster Care to Success.
These beautiful, handmade valentines will be put in care packages and sent to former foster care kids who are now in college and may not get care packages like their fellow college classmates. STAMP volunteers have made over 2800 valentines in the past four years with Volunteer Fairfax for Foster Care to Success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.