Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau are investigating after a juvenile was fatally shot in a motel room last night in Springfield.
Officers responded around 9:41 p.m. to the Motel 6 at 6868 Springfield Boulevard for a juvenile who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy this morning.
Preliminarily, detectives believe the victim was in the motel room with several others when he was shot. This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
Per Virginia Code 19.2-11.2, we are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. It prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 13th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.