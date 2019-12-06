The 2019 season for Woodson’s Volleyball team ended on a sad note, losing 3-1 to Kellam in their first trip to States Finals. However, this loss doesn’t take away from the milestones that this team has accomplished this past season. Woodson finished the year with a 27-5 record and won their second consecutive District Title. This led to their first Regional Title in school history by shutting out West Potomac who was undefeated going into the match.
Woodson kept going into uncharted territory after that, sweeping South Lakes in the State Quarterfinals and beating Washington-Liberty High in the Semi-Finals. Woodson beat Washington-Liberty just a few days before facing Kellam.
Despite the loss, the team is still upbeat about their season, “Making it this far is an amazing accomplishment,” said Junior Libero Jaden Reasor. Reasor also had a few personal accomplishments during the regular season. She was named the All-Region and All-District Honors as Libero of the Year. She also notched herself a spot on the District and Regional First Teams.
The team started off the season 13-4, but after their loss to Robinson 3-1, they went on a 14-game winning streak. This lead up to States and most of their wins were shutouts by the Cavaliers, leaving many teams in the dust. “This season definitely outweighs what happened in the end,” Senior OS Jordan Lyons. “We struggled at first in a few District matchups, but we overcame that.” Lyons also earned the same accolades as Reasor, being named to the Regional and District First Teams too.
Reasor seemed optimistic about the team’s chances of getting back to States next year, “I am definitely looking forward to next year.” She added that “I hope the new group of girls are ready to fill the shoes of last year’s team.” Lyons backed up that statement, “The younger girls need to remember what they’re capable of, any team can be beat.” Lyons also felt that the loss to Kellam isn’t a good way to sum up the season. “I think that States isn’t a representation of our entire season,” she said.
Reasor knows that this team will respond well to the challenge of trying to match this year’s success when 2020 comes. It took a lot of hard work for the team to make it as far as they did and she knows the formula for them to succeed again. “I think that me and other players that contributed this season can do this again if we train hard and maintain our chemistry,” she concluded. Every teammate was involved according to these two girls, everyone on and off the court believed in their team. When you have a group of individuals that have this passion, then your team will be a winner.
