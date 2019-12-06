On November 18th, Reston resident Paul Hartke was given a rare surprise that would change his life. Hartke was chosen to represent Team USA in the 2020 World Triathlon Multisport Championships. The games will take place next fall, but the backstory of Hartke that led up to this proves that, “Sometimes it’s more about the journey more than the destination,” as he puts it.
Hartke’s journey started as far back as 1985 when he had surgery on his left knee after hurting it playing basketball. His doctor told him that he shouldn’t “Participate in contact sports or running,” but that didn’t stop him. Thanks to his friends, Hartke was back on his feet later that year and ended up in his first Reston Triathlon in 1986.
Since then, Hartke has participated in over 40 Reston Olympic and Sprint distance triathlons over the years. As recently as November 10th, 2019, Hartke earned 6th place in the Triathlon Multisport National Championships in Miami, Florida. The Triathlon consisted of a 1.2mi swim and a 56mi bike course, it was this performance that got him to the Netherlands. That Triathlon will consist of a 2.4mi swim and a 112mi bike ride.
In addition to doing Triathlons, Hartke, along with his brother Keith own and are the brokers of a National Realty company. Hartke explains that he balances these things out by, “Training early in the morning, I get up at 6am to train, but now I get up earlier.” Hartke also added that there are ‘Over 140 agents,” at his company, taking some of the load off him.
Hartke’s latest Triathlon has him in good spirits for next fall, “I feel confident that I’ll do well, it’s just a matter of my knee.” But the thing that drives him the most is competition, “I’m drawn into competing with people who are equally competitive.” Hartke sees each challenge as fun and according to him, he always goes in 100 percent. “I always push myself harder than most people would,” he said, adding that, “I do keep my knee in mind, but it’s been fine so far.” Paul Hartke knows his limits, but he also knows how to blow past them. This mindset is the kind that takes you far and Hartke isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
