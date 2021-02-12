“WOOF! Growls, oh, OUCH! I do not like to bark about this week’s topic, Samson, and it’s painful. Brings back bad upsetting memories!”
“HISS! HISS! HISS! Yes, for me too! Ouch!”
“Barks! Hey guys! What’s going on? Why are you two so upset?”
“Paws, Samson, it’s our new friend Abby! Abby, we are meowing, hissing, growling, and woofing about Spay and Neuter Month! We’re reminding humans about its impawtance. Barkingly, we don’t like the memories though!”
“Woofs, Noah, me either. Grrrrrr! It’s not the most thrilling moment in my short-puppy life of 8-months, but I understand its impawtance too. The coolest part though, is being spoiled for a few days afterward by my humans while I recuperated.”
“Meows! It’s impawtant for humans to know they will help their pets be happier and healthier if they have them spayed/neutered at a young age. They pawssibly will live longer even up to 3-5 more years! I know my humans are pawsitively thrilled that I could live longer! Barkingly, there is a pawssibility of avoiding various cancers, urinary infections, and other health-related issues too!”
“Barks, another reason is to curb or reduce unwanted behaviors like roaming, marking their territory with urine all over your home, barking, and howling. It can prevent the desire to leave the house in search of a mate too. Woofingly, female pets will not go into heat either. Your neighbors will be thankful that your pet isn’t causing strange animals to come into your community too! Unwanted animals could lead to animal fighting, which can result in high veterinary expenses. Paws, it will help eliminate the pawssibility of your pet becoming a neighborhood menace causing damage to property, scaring mini-humans and elderly humans, and even car accidents for drivers not expecting to see a roaming animal. Did you know that nearly 85% of animals hit by vehicles were unaltered?!”
“Paws, Noah and Samson, the costs of spaying/neutering are considerably less than the costs associated with having puppies or kittens or any problems which could develop during labor! Caring for pets with reproductive system cancer or pyometra can be extremely costly- as much as five to ten times the costs of a routine spay/neuter. Pawing, the health issues could cause you to have to put down your pet too. Barkingly, this could be very challenging for mini-humans too.”
“Meows! The interesting thought that spaying/neutering your pet will cause them to gain weight or become fat is a myth. Not true. Just look at me and my incredibly handsome physique! If humans do not exercise their pets, that’s when the weight gain happens!
Purrs, you know what else? Meows, another pawsitive part of neutering/spaying is that the pets usually settle down and become loving family members. The dogs will still protect their humans as they usually would pawssibly more so! They will settle down and become pawsome loving pets for your mini-humans!”
“WOOF! Barks, Noah, and Samson, one of the bestest reasons to spay/neuter your pets is to prevent unwanted litters of kittens and puppies! There are pawlenty of homeless kitties, cats, puppies, and dogs in this universe who would LOVE to have a human adopt them without adding more to the population count! I was adopted as a young 5-month-old pupster from the Homeless Animals Rescue Team. I love my home but not all get this pawsome chance! I say show your love to your pets and “spay/neuter!”
“You know, Samson and Abby, it’s pawfully sad to know I will never have any namesakes as cute, adorable, smart, precious, talented, and as pawsomely incredibly handsome as I!”
“MEOWS!” “ WOOF!” “For us, that’s probably a good thing! Pretty sure we cannot handle another YOU around!
WOOF! MEOWS! To find a location to have your pet(s) spayed or neutered, pawlease visit this website, https://hsfc.org/low-cost-spay-neuter-and-wellness/. Pawlease contact your pet’s Veterinarian should you have any concerns or questions about spaying/neutering your pets.
About us! Barks! Meows! Using humor with facts, Samson and I write about dog/cat adoption, humor, pet care tips, and entertaining stories about life with pets! Enjoy our articles? Pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email. Samson is Cat-in-Charge, I am Noah, Dog to our human, Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer,Allen Pearson Dog Photographer and Writer, www.allenpearsonphotography.com, www.allenpearsonphotographyjournal.com, www.facebook.com/AllenPearsonPhotography, www.instagram.com/allen_pearson_photography, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
