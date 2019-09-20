West Springfield came into last Friday’s Week 2 matchup against Lee celebrating the completion of the construction project on their school. Many former faculty members came back to commemorate the occasion. But that wasn’t the only thing the Spartans got to celebrate that night, they also got to enjoy a vicious 48-0 beatdown of the Lancers. Lee now is 0-2 with two losses in one week, including Jefferson’s 7-6 game.
West Springfield came into the game trying to improve both offensively and defensively after a 34-27 win over Forest Park to kick off their season. They accomplished both feats with a shutout and racked up nearly 50 points. Winning by a score of 48-0, the Spartans were up 28-0 at halftime because Lee threw two interceptions that were converted into two touchdowns for West Springfield. Lee also had major problems with snapping the ball, the center had at least 5 snaps that sailed over the heads of the starting and second string QBs. Lee only completed one lonely pass in the first half. Starting QB Arsalan Yaqubi was 1-7, 15 yards and 2 interceptions. The Spartans sacked Yaqubi and backup QB Ahsan Murtza repeatedly with Senior DE Ashman Moudgill getting 3 sacks.
Both Moudgill and Defensive Coordinator Joe DePorter were pleased with the team’s performance, conceding that there were things to improve. “We have to get more pressure on the QB,” DePorter said, adding that, “We play T.C. Williams next, and their QB is really mobile, so pressuring him and keeping him contained in the pocket will be key for us to win.” Moudgill also pointed out that, “Our Pass Rush needs work, but our Run D was strong tonight.” West Springfield will face T.C. Williams at Home Friday night and the Titans are going into the game with a 2-1 record. The Titans lost 41-13 on the road against South County last Friday.
Lee on the other hand, will face Chantilly on the road Friday. The Chargers are 2-0, outscoring their opponents so far an astonishing 83-13. The Lancers are off to a poor start for the 2019-20 football season and they were 3-8 last season. The good news is that after a 0-2 start and getting outscored 55-6 through two games, there’s nowhere else to go but up.
Lee has a long way to go to improve their fortunes, but anything is possible. Meanwhile, the Spartans will try to improve from their 5-5 record in 2018 to prove that they can beat any team in the area.
Both teams have some things to prove this season, and time will tell who will reach their goals as the season progresses.
