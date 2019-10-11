South Lakes defeated Wakefield 40-6 on Friday night to finish their non-conference record at 3-2 but all does not sit well with the Seahawks coaching staff moving into the second half of the season.
The Seahawks were flagged for over 100 yards in penalties on the night almost matching Wakefield’s 157 yards of total offense; 82 of those yards coming on a single carry. South Lakes was penalized for running into the punter on three occasions and had several pass interference and roughing the passer calls that prolonged Wakefield drives. Although the penalties did not translate into Warrior points, Coach Hescock’s response was mixed. “Any time you can have a decisive win it’s a good day. Those penalties were bad plays for sure but it is a teachable moment for the young players.” Hescock added, “That kicker deserves an Academy Award on some of those flops but kudos to him!”
Penalties aside, the Seahawk defense went onto intercept the Wakefield quarterback on three occasions and are + 9 in takeaways and have surrendered less than 244 yards of opposing team offense per game at the halfway point of the season. Junior Gabe Gibson recorded his fourth sack on the season and junior Nick Haitz leads all defenders with 36 tackles. “This week we decided to change things up when we won the coin toss and had our offense take the opening kickoff to dictate the pace of the game; they have the hot hand.”
The strategy paid off. South Lakes’ running attack continued to yield results to the tune of over 300 yards and five touchdowns between backs. James Earl and Dylan White each had two rushing touchdowns and junior receiver Andrew Benedetto hauled in the only passing score on the night. Once again the Big Birds of South Lakes overwhelmed the undersized Warriors on both sides of the line.
This week South Lakes will host Langley in the first Liberty Conference game of the season. South Lakes is the 3-time defending Conference champ and will have a target on their back as familiar foes look to knock the Seahawks off their perch. “Langley has a real athletic quarterback and a back that likes to run downhill; very similar to our game. Their coaches will be watching our tape and looking at the mistakes we’ve put on film. Our defensive backs will need to play solid technique to keep them contained; they will not be an easy opponent.”
Tonight, South Lakes (3-2) will host Langley (1-4). Kick-off is scheduled for 7 PM.
