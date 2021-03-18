Marcus Miles 4 TD throws leads team to victory in Baron Cameron Bowl
South Lakes claimed their sixth straight victory over Herndon in convincing fashion with a 40-0 victory over their cross-town rivals on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Marcus Miles connected with 4 different receivers for touchdowns and finished 10 of 15 for 159 yards and added another 26 yards on the ground. Junior running back Anthony Giordano led the way with 96 yards rushing on the night. The recent Salisbury University football commit, Miles was able to spread the ball around to multiple receivers on the night despite a strong wind cutting across the field. Coach Hescock praised the effort that enabled the Seahawks to keep to their game plan. “We saw that [wind] during pregame and Marcus was able to make the right adjustments and still make the throws we needed. He has a tight spiral and that was key for the conditions tonight.”
Defensively it was another shutout for the team which included an interception by Senior Dylan White and two key 4th and short stands late in the game: one on the South Lakes 5-yard line. “They [second string] were playing well and we decided let’s have these kids bounce back and see if they can learn from that adversity. The level of expectations is not any different when our starters are on the sideline and that group found a way to get off the field. The two shutouts are a great accomplishment for the staff and the kids.”
Despite a 34-0 lead at halftime, the Seahawks were not satisfied with their level of play. “Our seniors talked to team at halftime and said we are not playing to the level of football we can…it was great for them to see it too and taking the reins to lead the team in the right way.”
Overall, it was a solid week for the program with both the Freshman and JV teams earning solid victories. “All three levels got wins and all three levels got everyone into the game. That will pay dividends down the road by getting live game reps and not just practice; you don’t always get that opportunity.”
Next up for South Lakes is a matchup on the road against an undefeated McLean team. The Highlanders are a much-improved squad than in years past and is not a team the Seahawks plan to take for granted. “They [McLean] have a lot of people coming back as seniors to they have experience. They have a quarterback that appears “above competent”. We haven’t broken down their film yet, but they are not a team that we can sleep on. In a six-game schedule, every game is a playoff game and McLean will be one of the top opponents we will face this season.”
