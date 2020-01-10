The South Lakes High School indoor track team capped a busy winter break meet schedule by setting four school records and qualifying several athletes for the postseason.
Competing in the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games January 4, 2020 in Staten Island, NY, the Seahawks set a meet record and broke five school records. Seniors Hannah Waller, Mary Gregory, junior Juviannadean Mullings and sophomore Jillian Howard ran a 6A State Championship Meet qualifying time of 1:42.23 in the preliminaries of the 4x200 meter relay. They topped that in the finals by winning the event in 1:40.00, which eclipsed the meet record as well as the school record and is the fastest time run in the event this year. The school record of 1:41.49 was set last season by Waller, Gregory, Mullings and Rhema Konadu.
Though they did not win their event, the boys 4x200 meter relay team also qualified for the state meet and broke the school record. Seniors Jackson Cooley, Branden Tirona and sophomores Tyler Benett and Joshua Gregory ran a 1:32.86 in the preliminaries. In the final, Cooley, Benett, Gregory and junior Malcolm Coker finished fourth with a 1:32.02, breaking the school record of 1:32.18 set by Timiebi Ogobri, Eric Kirlew, Anas Fain and Skander Ballard during the 2015-2016 season.
State meet qualifying and school records were also set in the field events at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Complex.
Senior Caleb Miller won the shot put with a throw of 52-01.00, breaking the school record of 51-07.00 set by Ronak Cuthill during the 2017-2018 season. Miller also finished 13th in the high jump with a Liberty District championship qualifying height of 5-08.00.
Junior Amelia DiBiase finished second in the pole vault with a 10-00.00 breaking her own school record - again. She opened the season with a winning vault of 9-00.00 at the David Cannon Memorial Polar Bear Invitational December 7 at James Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, breaking the school record of 8-09.00. Then at the Liberty Christmas Invitational December 21 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA, she was fourth but her clearance of 9-06.00 broke her own record. She tied that mark at the =PR= Holiday Invitational December 28 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, MD in finishing second. In every meet she has competed in this season, she has either tied or broken the school record.
Other outstanding individual performances at Ocean Breeze include:
• Waller winning the 55 meters in a state meet qualifying time of 7.09
• Howard running 40.11 in the preliminaries and finishing second in the finals (40.29) of the 300 meters, both state-meet qualifying times
• Mullings (41.73 prelims, 41.90 finals, 5th), Benett (36.70) and Joshua Gregory (36.92) with Northern Regional Championship qualifying times in the 300 meters
• Senior Emily Lannen’s state qualifying time of 3:02.68 (9th) in the 1,000 meters.
• Senior Mira Cuthill with a regional qualifying height of 4-10.00 in the high jump.
South Lakes started the winter break competing in two meets December 21, 2019. At the district meet at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, freshman Annalise Williams won the 3,200 meters and qualified for the districts. While at the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational in New York, Howard, Mary Gregory, Lannen and Waller won the 4x400 meter relay in a meet record and state meet qualifying time of 3:57.68. Waller (39.54, 2nd), Howard (40.50, 7th) and Mary
Gregory had state qualifying times in the 300 meters. Benett’s 43-02.25 (5th) in the triple jump qualified him for that event at the region meet and senior David Ramirez qualified for the district meet in the 500 meters (1:09.66, 6th).
Next it was the Friends of Indoor Track Invitational December 26 in Landover, MD where Cooley qualified for the region meet in the 55 meters with his 6.67 and second place finish. Those with district meet qualifying marks include sophomores Megan Luczko (32-01.00, 5th) and Briana Reveron (32-08.50, 4th) in the triple jump; Cuthill (4-08.00, 5th) and Miller (5-08.00, 4th) in the high jump; junior Molly Shapiro in the pole vault (7-06.00, 6th) and shot put (28-10.50, 7th); senior Sarah Jane Brown (31-01.75, 5th) in the shot put; freshman Evan Gibbons (10:02.83, 3rd) in the 3,200 meters; DiBiase (9.67, 5th), Luczko (9.61, 4th) and sophomores William Watson (8.92, 10th) and Ethan Bower (8.94, 12th) in the 55 meter hurdles and Joshua Gregory (1:10.18, 3rd) in the 500 meters.
Two days later at the PR Holiday Invitational, Waller qualified for states by winning the long jump in 18-03.25 and finishing second in the triple jump (36-11.00). Mary Gregory also had two state qualifying performances with a second place finishes in the 500 meters (1:18.35) and 300 meters (41.03). Cuthill did the same with her fourth place finish in the high jump (4-10.00). Qualifying marks for the region meet came from Miller in the triple jump (20-03.25, 3rd) and shot put (47-06.00, 3rd); Lannen in the 500 (1:20.88, 5th); Mullings in the 300 meters (41.40, 3rd) and the boys 4x400 meter relay team of Josh Gregory, Ramirez, senior Vincent Prudhomme, and Benett winning the event in 3:33.17. District meet qualifying performances were also had by:
• Brown (33-03.75, 5th) and Shapiro (28-09.00, 13th) in the shot put
• Senior Charlotte Hoelzl (10.17, 5th) and Watson (8.30, 5th) in the 55 hurdles
• Sophomore Annika Yu in the 500 meters (1:21.29,7th) and 300 meters (44.28, 20th)
• Benett in the long jump (18-07.25, 12th) and 300 meters (37.04, 4th)
• Annalise Williams (3:16.24, 11th) and Ramirez (2:43.49, 3rd) in the 1,000 meters.
South Lakes will compete again this weekend at a district meet Friday, January 10 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington and at the Liberty Premier Invitational January 11 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.
