Seahawks 33-0 shutout of the Patriots sets the tone for Liberty Conference play
South Lakes got a measure of revenge Friday in handling Yorktown 33-0 to even their record at 1-1 on the season. Last year, a fourth-quarter push by Yorktown helped the Patriots to secure the 2019 Liberty Conference title, and even though that team graduated 22 payers off the roster, there was no sympathy from South Lakes. “We circled this one on our calendar after what happened last season”, Coach Jason Hescock said, “I’m proud of how the kids bounced back and how the coaching staff prepared; it shows that our hard work paid off.”
After trading turnovers on each teams’ opening series, the Seahawks defense smothered the Patriots and did not allow the visitors to get beyond midfield most of the game. The defense registered 9 sacks and multiple quarterback pressures, highlighted by seniors Gabe Gibson and Ty Rankin, and limited the Patriots less than 50 yards of total offense.
“That was championship-caliber defense,” said Hescock. “Our D-Line created so much problem for them at the line of scrimmage and they could not block us. Gabe had a great game. Even if he wasn’t making a play on the stat sheet, he was making a play; teams have to game plan for him.” The Patriots used two quarterbacks on the night, even rotating them in the same offensive series, but the approach did not change the overall look of their attack or cause problems for the Seahawk defense. The Patriot quarterbacks called all three of their first-half team timeouts at the line of scrimmage and were off balance the entire game.
Offensively, the night belonged to Seahawk senior Nick Haitz. The wide receiver scored three touchdowns of 31 yards or more, including one catch and run as time expired in the first half, to give the Seahawks a 20-point lead. In the third quarter, his 75-yard catch in stride from Marcus Miles showed great route running by Haitz and deep ball accuracy by Miles. “He’s been working hard in the off season, not just on the field but also with his mental approach off of it, Hescock said of Haitz, he’s become a leader; he always wanted to be a leader and he picked up the torch this year…it was great to see that look in his eyes tonight.” Miles finished the night 10 of 14 for 223-yards of passing and connected with five different receivers on the night including his younger brother Mason Miles who saw his first varsity action of his career. Running back Dylan White added two rushing touchdowns to cap a balanced offensive attack for the home team.
Next up for South Lakes is a trip to Herndon to take on the Hornets and a battle for the Baron Cameron Cup. The rivalry game, named after the road that divides the communities, has been dominated by South Lakes in recent memory but it is not a game to take lightly. “We had some miscues tonight,” as Hescock talked about the 4 turnovers committed by South Lakes, “they could have turned the Yorktown game the other way pretty quickly and we need to limit those plays.” There will be a lot of emotions in the game this week even though there won’t be student fans in attendance; we need to come back home with the cup!”
