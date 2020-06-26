South County HS Art Teacher Receives Maynor Biggers Award

Justyne Fischer, who teaches art at South County High, has been awarded the 2020 Maynor Biggers Award from Hampton University.
The Maynor Biggers Artist Fund (MBAF), supported by Hampton University alumni, invests in artists who use their art as a vehicle for social change. Award recipients exemplify a commitment to shifting the narrative, raising awareness, and enhancing consciousness around societal ills in communities.
The award is named after soprano Dorothy Maynor and artist John Biggers. Fischer, who has taught for 22 years—20 of those in FCPS—says her work is inspired by societal ills and systemic racism and is currently working on three different artworks focusing on social justice using her favorite medium: large scale woodcut printmaking.
The veteran teacher—who has also taught at Woodson High, Keene Mill Elementary, Orange Hunt Elementary, and Crestwood Elementary—says, “Teaching art through distance learning has been challenging. Nothing beats in-person connection and instruction.” During the spring, Fischer designed engaging lessons for students using natural and household items. For the 2020-21 school year, she hopes to assemble art supply packages for each student to use at home during continued distance learning.
Fischer earned degrees from the Kansas City Art Institute and completed graduate studies at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan.
