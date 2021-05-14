Dear Editor,
I have two children. One in college, one in high school. My children have often told me, growing up in FCPS is not easy. There are many pressures to be well rounded and great at sports, music and academically. There are normal challenges navigating social dynamics from making new friends as a kindergartener to pressures as a teenager. Before COVID, I’d seen kids struggle with anxiety, I knew many kids battling eating disorders, and our own high school was impacted by suicides.
FCPS wants to introduce a curriculum designed to divide and label our kids into categories, label them inferior because they were born a certain color and coax them into denouncing a presumed bias. This on top of normal pressures. This is cruel, it is racist, and it ignores how everyone is unique. I can’t imagine a more terrible idea!
This divisive curriculum resembles the tactics of dangerous dictators. If you are the wrong color, you are labeled a racist for simply being born. My family fled Hitler and the devastation of people because of how they looked. Yet FCPS shuts down parents who question these teachings which is totalitarianism. FCPS puts shiny labels on this curriculum to make parents question their own beliefs and feel bad for questioning it which is Marxism. FCPS’ anti-bias education is dangerous. There is history for this type of indoctrination. If FCPS actually taught history, they would know the predictable outcome. This is disturbing and has no business being in our schools!
Kim Putens
Alexandria, VA
