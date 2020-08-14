Dear Editor,
School systems have constructed distance-learning infrastructure in response to the corona-virus. When the virus recedes, it is not likely the infrastructure will be dismantled, but could be re-purposed to end no-work snow days.
A future weather announcement by a school system might look like this: "On January 11, 2021, all Fairfax County Public Schools teachers and students will engage in distance learning."
Steve A. Brown
Springfield, VA
