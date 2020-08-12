Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 2900 block of Meadow Lane in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County August 9 at approximately 9:44 p.m.
Units arrived on the scene of a one and a half story, single family home to find a hoverboard that had caught fire. The fire was out when firefighters arrived. One occupant was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The occupant’s injuries were sustained when he attempted to remove the hoverboard from the home. No firefighter injuries were reported.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered when the home’s smoke alarms sounded. One occupant found smoke in the basement and saw a fire on the hoverboard. All occupants self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire started in a hoverboard that was charging in the basement. The fire was accidental in nature.
No occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered but not needed. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $750.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department asks all residents, who own or use hoverboards, to follow the below recommendations from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to reduce the risk of fire:
- Use only chargers supplied with the hoverboard.
- Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it. Do not charge unattended, especially overnight.
- Keep away from flammable items while charging or even storing your hoverboard.
- Check for recalls. Go to: www.CPSC.gov to see if the hoverboard has been recalled. Stop using a recalled hoverboard immediately and contact the manufacturer for the remedy.
- Have working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers on every level of your home, outside sleeping areas and inside each bedroom.
- Hoverboards should be compliant with the UL 2272 safety standard. However, even UL 2272 compliance cannot guarantee that a hoverboard will not overheat or catch fire.
- If you bought your hoverboard before January 29, 2016 then your hoverboard is not UL 2272 compliant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.