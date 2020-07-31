On July 24, the Smithsonian reopened the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center as well as the National Zoo to the public with new health and safety measures. The Deputy Director of the Air and Space museum talks about the reopening of the center in Chantilly, Va.
Chris Browne has been the Deputy Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum for three years. Previously, he spent 30 years with the Airport’s Authority as manager at the Reagan airport and later on at Dulles. He has an aviation background in the U.S. Navy.
Like many other museums across the country, the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly was closed in the middle of March, when the pandemic hit our country. Now that it’s finally open to the public, Browne explains how visitors will be able to remain safe while visiting the museum:
“One of the first things that will be noticeable to the public is that, in order to gain entry, you have to go online and get a timed ticket,” he says. The reason for this is so they can manage the volume of visitors in the building at any given time.
“We’ve initially set those numbers to be at about 20 percent of the building capacity, so now we’re issuing about 1,500 passes per day,” says Browne.
The free tickets can be reserved at airandspace.si.edu.
Masks and facial coverings are also mandatory for entry to the museum as well as throughout the visit. Some attractions and amenities, such as the IMAX theater, are closed. The docent-led tours are not currently being offered and the retail store is closed, but Browne expects it to open soon.
There is no in-museum dining, but a food truck will be available outside the museum on weekends.
The decision to open up the Udvar-Hazy Center before many other museums is because of its layout. “It’s very spread out and we believe, with measures we have in place, it’s possible to have a very good experience with social distancing,” he says.
“It’s not a space that lends itself to crowding,” says Browne, “so I think people can come and feel like they’ve been able to visit the museum while remaining safe.”
Browne adds that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum started a re-roofing project. The consequence is that a portion of the museum, to include the SR-71, is covered in plastic for the safety of both the artifacts and the guests. He says this will change in mid to late August.
“We’ve also reduced our parking fee from $15 to $10 just because we know that it’s not the full experience,” says Browne.
Since opening last week, the feedback about the reopening has been very favorable. Browne says that they will continue to stay responsive and will tweak their procedures if any problems arise. “We will continue to monitor the conditions around us in the region with regard to COVID-19 to determine whether we can add visitors to the mix or if we actually need to reduce that number,” he says.
“On a hot summer day, it’s nice to be inside a cool space,” says Browne. On top of that, the Center is “the nation’s collection of the most iconic aerospace artifacts, including the Space Shuttle Discovery, of course.”
Both the Udvar-Hazy Center and the National Zoo are now open to the public. Visit their websites to learn about new safety measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.