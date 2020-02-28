South Lakes continues its dominance of the Liberty District/Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship
With sweeping performances in the 300 meters, pole vault, shot put and a brother-sister winning combo in the 500 meters, the South Lakes High School indoor track teams won the Liberty District Championship earlier this month.
It’s the ninth straight championship for the girls’ team and an even dozen consecutive for the boys’ squad. The two-day meet took place at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, MD.
The Seahawks took the top three finishes in both the girls and boys 300 meters. Senior Hannah Waller, who also won the 55 meters (7.10) and triple jump (37-10.50), led the girls 300 domination in winning the race in a meet record 40.04. Sophomore Jillian Howard finished second in 40.67, followed by junior Juviannadean Mullings (40.80, 3rd) and senior Mary Gregory (41.08, 4th). While Waller broke the district record set by SLHS alum Lachelle Wallace in 2009, Howard and Mullings times were also better than the previous record of 40.99.
On the boys side, sophomore Joshua Gregory led the sweep of the boys 300 meters with a winning time of 35.93. Sophomore Tyler Benett was second (37.23) and senior Jackson Cooley finished third (37.46). Cooley also won the long jump (22-00.00), triple jump (42-05.50) and finished second in the 55 meters (6.55). Benett was second in the triple jump (42-01.50) and third in the long jump (20-09.25).
In the 500 meters, it was all about the Gregorys.
Mary, who was fifth in the pole vault (7-00.00), started things off by winning the girls division in 1:17.15. Mullings ran 1:18.74 for third and senior Emily Lannen was fourth (1:20.14). To keep it a family affair, little brother Joshua ran a 1:07.90 to win the boys 500. Senior teammate David Ramirez finished fourth (1:10.3).
SLHS’ events sweep began on Day 1 with the boys pole vault. Junior Tommy Allison cleared 12-00.00 to win the event while senior Gabe Simmons finished second (10-00.00) and sophomore Matthew Ryan was third (9-06.00). The field event sweep continue on Day 2 when senior Caleb Miller successfully defended his district shot put title (49-02.50) and was followed by sophomores Jeremy Semelfort (39-04.50, 2nd) and Adam Hvitfeldt-Matthews (38-03.25, 3rd). Senior Sarah Jane Brown also repeated as Liberty District shot put champion (33-01.15). Junior Molly Shapiro finished second (27-11.50) and also fourth in the pole vault (7-06.00).
Senior Mira Cuthill was the sole Seahawk in the girls high jump but she was all the team needed. She won the event with a personal best jump of 5-04.00. Her previous PR: 5-00.00.
The Seahawks started the meet winning the first running event of the championships. Lannen, senior Caitlyn Morris, sophomore Annika Yu and freshman Annalise Williams won the girls 4x800 meter relay in 9:48.92. Morris (5:20.80, 2nd) and Williams (5:22.89, 4th) also scored in the 1,600 meters as did Lannen (3:07.47, 3rd) and Yu (3:11.70, 4th) in the 1,000 meters.
