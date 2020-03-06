SLHS Senior Hannah Waller finished the final season of her indoor high school track career in the same way her first season - as a state champion.
The senior led South Lakes High School’s girl team to its third consecutive second place finish at the 6A State Championships Feb. 28-29 at the Boo Williams Sportsplex.
Waller won the 55 meters in 6.95 to reclaim the title she won two years ago as a sophomore, which was her first year on the SLHS indoor track team. She teamed with seniors Mary Gregory, Emily Lannen and sophomore Jillian Howard for second in the 4x400 meter relay (4:00.09). Waller also had third place finishes in the 300 meters (40.17) and triple jump (38-06.00) andwas ninth in the long jump (16-11.50).
Gregory, Howard and Lannen also scored in individual events. Gregory finished fifth in the 300 meters (40.97) and sixth in the 500 meters (1:16.76). Howard was fourth in the 300 meters (40.40) and eighth in the 55 meters (7.36). Lannen was eighth in the 1,000 meters (3:06.77).
The 4x800 meter relay team of Lannen, senior Caitlyn Morris, sophomore Annika Yu and freshman Annalise Williams finished fifth (9:35.61).
Junior Amelia DiBiase and senior Mira Cuthill made their state meet debuts. DiBiase finished fifth in the pole vault (10-00.00), tying her school record, and Cuthill was ninth in the high jump (5-00.00).
Junior Tommy Allison led the boys SLHS team with his seventh place finish in the pole vault (12-00.00). Senior Caleb Miller finished eighth in the shot put (47-01.50). Jackson Cooley, also a senior, competed in four events finishing eighth in the long jump (21-07.75), 12th in the triple jump (41-06.00), 18th in the 55 meters (6.71) and teaming with seniors David Ramirez, Alexander Harbour and sophomore Tyler Benett for 19th in the 4x400 meter relay (3:35.54).
Other SLHS finishes at state meet include:
- Benett 13th in the 300 meters (36.58)
- Sophomore William Watson 13th in the 55 meter hurdles (8.01)
- Ramirez 18th in the 500 meter dash (1:09.08)
- Benett, Harbour, Jackson and junior Malcolm Coker ninth in the 4x200 meter relay
- DiBiase, sophomores Megan Luczko, Briana Reveron and freshman Julianna Byrd 14th in the 4x200 meter relay
SLHS will close the indoor season with a select group participating in the New Balance Nationals March 13-15.
