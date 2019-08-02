Summer is upon us! With the warmer weather and longer days, you may consider tackling a few do-it-yourself home improvement projects. These small repairs and enhancements will make your home more inviting to visitors or potential buyers if you’re planning to sell. From painting to landscaping, here are a few easy and inexpensive projects you can accomplish this summer.
Pressure wash the outside of your home. Give your home a fresh, clean look by power washing the entire outside, including the sidewalk, driveway, garage, siding, fence, shutters, door and deck. You may not realize how dirty your home is until you power wash it. It is important to note that you should not pressure wash your roof – it can blow the shingles off.
Clean your gutters. Gutters accumulate leaves, branches and other debris. Cleaning your gutters once or twice a year will prevent them from getting clogged, which can cause damage to your home, especially the roof and foundation. Gutters are intended to drain water off the roof and away from your home, so it’s important to keep them clean to avoid flooding and leaks. Clean gutters will also enhance the curb appeal value of your home.
Repaint the interior and/or exterior. From your front door to the shutters and from your walls to the trim, painting is one of the easiest ways to improve your home’s value. You can make your home look more modern by updating the paint colors according to the latest painting trends. Adding a fresh paint of coat regularly will also help protect your home from moisture and mildew.
Landscape your yard. Add curb appeal to your home by making yard improvements – cut the grass, mulch the beds, edge and weed your yard, trim your shrubs and cut the dead branches off your trees. Colorful flowers can also be a great addition and planting them can be a fun summer activity.
Inspect your windows and doors. Keep cool this summer by preventing the heat from entering your home through the door and window frame areas. Be sure to check all of your windows and doors, and install weather stripping and/or caulk where needed. Keeping your indoor air in and the outdoor heat out should also decrease your electricity bill.
Clean your HVAC system. Reduce harmful air pollutants by cleaning out your HVAC system. Because it filters dirt, dust, allergens and other contaminants from the air, proper maintenance and regular cleanings are essential to increase the air quality in your home and will help ensure your HVAC system functions properly. An added bonus is that a clean HVAC system will potentially save you money by decreasing how hard it has to work and improving energy efficiency.
As you plan your summer activities, be sure to work a few of these easy home improvement projects into your schedule. Whether you choose to do it yourself or hire a professional, these minor projects will enhance your home’s overall look and value.
