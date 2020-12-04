Every day I review clients’ food journals and see that most people skip breakfast or eat a bar or drink coffee and most of the time they eat fairly decent dinners, but lunch seems to be an afterthought or not a thought at all. Some skip over it at work and mindlessly snack all afternoon. Some of you are working from home and are not stopping to eat, but continuing to tap away at your keyboard while shoving in a sandwich. This can contribute to digestive disorders as you may not be in a parasympathetic – rest and digest mode.
I wanted to provide you with some simple, yet healthy lunches you can prepare in advance or on the fly for that midday meal to help keep blood sugar levels balanced and keep energy levels sustained.
• Tuna fish on lettuce or Simple Mills gluten-free crackers – I use an avocado-oil based mayonnaise, add chopped olives and pickles (you can also use tinned sardines or anchovies with a squeeze of lemon juice)
• Leftover roasted veggies on a bowl of greens, cooked quinoa or lentils; add diced avocado, optional toppings are olives, cucumbers or tomatoes and drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice
• Wraps! Take a piece of romaine or butter lettuce and slather on some mayo, spicy mustard, hummus or guacamole. Layer on a piece of organic lunchmeat, broccoli sprouts, long slices of cucumber or any other favorite veggie and roll it up.
• Egg salad – make hard-boiled eggs and chop them. Add mayo, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, squeeze of lemon juice and perhaps some dill or chives. Place on top of fresh greens or a piece of seeded bread.
• Souped-up Slaw – take 1 bag of pre-made slaw (I like broccoli slaw) and add a dressing and any leftover protein, like chicken breasts. I like this dressing recipe:1/4 cup peanut butter (or almond butter), 2 tbsp olive oil, 3 tbsp low-sodium soy or tamari sauce, 1 tbsp raw honey, 2 tbsp lemon or lime juice, 1 clove of minced garlic and 1 tbsp fresh grated ginger and blend.
• Quick Thai Curry Soup – Mince 2 shallots in coconut oil, add 2 tbsp green curry paste and 1 diced red bell pepper. Add 1 can light coconut milk and ¼ cup stock or water. Add leftover cooked chicken or shrimp and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Squeeze some lime juice over the top and add diced green onion if you have any.
• Portobello mushroom pizzas – I make these in my toaster over for a quick, 10-minute lunch. Wipe off the mushrooms and remove the stem. Place on the baking tray and add fresh spinach leaves or basil. Spoon a tbsp of marinara or spaghetti sauce on top. Add sliced pepperoni and cheese. Bake for 10 minutes on 350°.
I hope you enjoy these quick lunches. Some of the recipes are from my book, Unprocessed Living. Join me in the kitchen on December 12 for an online holiday favorites cooking class. I’ll be teaching you how to make homemade marshmallows and delicious gluten-free holiday cookies! Learn more at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
