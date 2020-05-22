The Signature Strong-Live! series features Broadway and local theater talent
As a way of keeping theater fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic, Signature Theatre has been running a weekly virtual series called Signature Strong-Live!, which is available at 8 p.m. every Tuesday night on Facebook Live.
“Trying to stay creative in a world we don’t leave our apartments is tricky,” said Signature Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “This came out of an idea where we can stay connected to our audiences and our artistic family during this time. Our goal was to create something entertaining.”
There already were several theaters putting out “talking head” type content, but Signature wanted to do something a little more fun and get people from the theater world involved.
Each week, Gardiner or Signature’s Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer lead a conversation with celebrated guests and chat about musicals, sing a few songs, answer questions and more.
For instance, this past week, two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, who plays the title character in Broadway’s “Beetlejuice” and performed at Signature in “Soon,” joined Gardiner along with actors Solea Pfeiffer (National Tour of “Hamilton”, Signature’s “Gun & Powder”) and Teal Wicks (Broadway’s “The Cher Show”, Signature’s “Camille Claudel”).
The live episode scheduled for this week, airing on May 26, will be a talk about some of the new musicals that Signature has put on through the years, including “The Witches of Eastwick” and “Brother Russia” with guests including John Dempsey, Dana Rowe and Kevin McAllister, who was in rehearsals for the Broadway revival of “Caroline or Change” before the stay-at-home orders happened.
“This plays on the nostalgia of past shows at Signature, but at the same time, is something we thought people would enjoy watching for 40 minutes to an hour once a week,” Gardiner said. “There’s no formula to it; we like to keep people guessing what’s going to happen.”
That could mean some videos from past performances, some live singing by actors from their homes, or even games and trivia that those watching can take part in.
“We also take a lot of questions from the Facebook audience so we can continue engaging with them and they’re not just watching something that is pre-recorded,” Gardiner said. “This really is a live show and is intended for anyone who likes live theater.”
Each episode has a theme, with past weeks revolving around Signature favorites; a reunion of “Chorus Line”; Writing a new musical; Sondheim at Signature; and Kander & Ebb. Guests have included Broadway favorites like Wesley Taylor and Barrett Wilbert Weed, as well as top local stars like Tracy Lynn Olivera, Bobby Smith, Maria Rizzo and Nova Y. Payton.
“So many people are willing to do this and it really just takes an email or a phone call, and people are happy to say ‘yes,’” Gardiner said. “We’re trying to keep a good mix of people who are close to Signature in various ways. For instance, even though Alex Brightman has this fancy list of Broadway credits, his career started doing stuff with Signature.”
That’s why the idea isn’t just to throw out fancy Broadway names, but to get guests who are “in the Signature family.”
“These are people that we have a relationship with and feel like important parts of the Signature effort,” Gardiner said. “We’re trying to keep people surprised with an eclectic group of guests.”
So far, episodes are getting 3,000 to 5,000 live views and many thousands more afterwards. The response has been so great that Gardiner wouldn’t be surprised if they continue the series even once Signature reopens for live performances.
“Who knows how many months that is, but we know this is something that our audience really likes and responds to, and many have expressed their desire to see this continue beyond this quarantine period,” he said. “So, right now, we plan to continue through at least the summer.”
All past episodes of the collection can be viewed on Signature’s website, Facebook page and on YouTube.
Aside from this series, Gardiner is spending his time reading a lot of scripts, participating in Zoom readings and holding conversations with writers and composers trying to keep his brain in a creative space.
“We do have some plans in the works to continue staying virtually connected to our audience,” Gardiner said. “Keep your eyes open for interesting things!”
