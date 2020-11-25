In a few weeks, high school basketball will come back into play around Fairfax County. The Madison Warhawks are ready for another shot at glory on the court. The girls team won Districts and are co-State Champions with The Edison Eagles. The boys team won second in the District tournament and made it to the Regional Semi-Finals.
Practice starts on December 7, with the season opening a week later and running through February 20. The season has been shortened to 14 games instead of the standard amount. The girls soared to a 28-1 record during the 2019-2020 season. “I do not know if we can have a better season. We are working hard to be ready to compete on December 7,” Head Coach Kirsten Roller said.
Even with a shortened season, the girls are ready to roll, while also bonding in the process. “With this crazy year we are just enjoying being together,” Roller explained. The assistant coaches are running workouts three times a week. As a precaution, the players are not allowed to be maskless unless they’re getting water.
Roller’s team is excited about the season, but they’re unsure about the future. Roller said that, “as things continue to worsen, the girls keep asking me what I think,” adding that the time spent together is enough.
“Even if it is a few practices [a week], being with the girls and in the gym brings us all a lot of happiness,” Roller concluded.
