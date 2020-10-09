A 21-year-old Reston man is facing felony charges after a woman was assaulted on Oct. 7 in an apartment community.
Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. to an abduction in the 11000 block of Reston Station Boulevard.
A woman was working inside the building when an unknown man grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to fight him off, causing him to run away. Detectives worked through the night to identify, locate and charge the suspect, Kendrie Roberts-Monticue, of Reston, with attempted rape and abduction with intent to defile. He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Victim specialists from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this event or who may have witnessed it to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
