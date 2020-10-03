Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.
In July, a juvenile victim reported to police that they were assaulted by a man they met online. The man used a false identity on a social media platform to lure the victim into sending him photos, then forced the victim to meet with him and subsequently assaulted the victim.
Following a thorough investigation, detectives identified a second juvenile victim and were able to identify and charge the suspect, Malachi Thomas, 18, of Woodbridge, with one count of rape, and three counts of sodomy. He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. During the investigation detectives learned that the Prince William County Police Department was also investigating Thomas for similar crimes.
Detectives believe there may be more victims who were contacted by Thomas and are asking anyone who believes that they, or their children, may have been contacted by Thomas to call police. Thomas used variations of the account names, “carlaaa33cx,” “King Stannis,” “Renly,” “the Golden Company,” “Lord Ceaser,” “Grand Kublai Khan” and “victorialuvss.”
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this event or who may have witnessed it to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.