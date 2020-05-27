In April, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine launched the “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest. With many in-person graduations postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, Kaine encouraged Virginia’s graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation.
Darius Holweg, a student from Westfield High School in Chantilly, submitted a video of an original speech he would have liked to give at graduation as part of Senator Kaine’s “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” contest, and Kaine selected the speech to feature on his Facebook page and Senate website.
Watch Darius's graduation speech below!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.