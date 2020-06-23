Bored? Do you want something fun and exciting to do this summer?
McLean Community Center (MCC) has the perfect solution for you.
Join your friends, family and community for MCC's Super Summer Scavenger Hunt! Beginning July 1, and concluding Aug. 17, this exciting and free virtual event allows you and a team of your choice to compete against other teams and win amazing prizes. MCC is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave.
The hunt is the perfect way to stay local and have fun with friends and family. The game is played on a smart phone and players must complete indoor and outdoor “missions” (or challenges). Missions include answering questions, taking specific photos or videos, finding a specific item, geocaching or completing specific tasks as given in a list provided by MCC. The scavenger hunt will take place in or around McLean.
Participants work in teams up to 10 players. Team captains must be 16 years old or older. The hunt will have a maximum of 125 teams—so register early. The first 50 teams to sign up will receive a special gift bag to make the hunt even more fun.
Registration is open June 23 through Aug. 3. To register, go to www.mcleancenter.org. For more information, call the center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the website, www.mcleancenter.org.
